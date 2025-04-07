Wind Still In The Sails Of New Zealand’s Offshore Wind Industry

The feeling in the room at the 2025 Offshore Renewable Energy Forum, held in Taranaki last week, was one of progress and quiet optimism.

That feeling was buoyed by Energy and Climate Change Minister, Honorable Simon Watts, who addressed over 100 attendees saying, "The opportunities presented by offshore wind will play an important role in helping us achieve our goals of doubling renewable energy by 2025 while driving economic growth."

"This government supports Taranaki in becoming a renewable-powered industrial hub, backing sustainable fuel production, job creation, and green export potential."

The forum, held in Taranaki for a fifth year, was co-hosted by Venture Taranaki, Ara Ake, New Zealand Wind Energy Association, and the Taranaki Chamber of Commerce. This year’s event focussed on the commercial and infrastructure requirements to establish offshore wind in New Zealand.

"We’ve come a long way from our initial discussion paper, released in 2020, which highlighted the potential of our world-class offshore wind resource, and subsequently attracted significant developer interest," said Kelvin Wright, Chief Executive of Venture Taranaki, the regional development agency.

"Now, the discussion has turned to the financial and infrastructure imperatives to get the industry up and running. While this represents progress and huge opportunities for Taranaki, we acknowledge that there are still several hurdles to overcome."

One of those hurdles includes navigating the enabling mechanisms necessary to establish an offshore wind industry in New Zealand. Therefore, a significant focus of the forum was on commercialisation tools used around the world.

"This industry has large capital investment requirements," said Jonathan Young, Head of Industry and Government Engagement of Ara Ake. "Getting that investment to a position where everyone is seeing a return is a crucial piece of the puzzle".

"A data-driven analysis of commercial tools that can support offshore energy infrastructure development is a key next step in advancing the sector, which is something that we’ve begun work on."

Following regulatory progress made by the government, these commercialisation considerations are critical - particularly as developers will soon embark on the next stage of their decision-making.

"The government’s Offshore Renewable Energy Bill is currently progressing through parliament. This legislation will provide the necessary frameworks to support offshore wind energy development in New Zealand," said Minister Watts.

"We are expecting to issue the first feasibility licence for offshore wind early next year, making an important step towards unlocking the sector's full potential".

Combined with the pragmatic approach being taken by Port Taranaki, which is planning and preparing for the possibility of offshore wind, an early picture of the industry is starting to come together. Additionally, the forthcoming cooperation, guidance, and advice from the UK, which has the second-largest offshore wind market in the world, has given many associated with the industry more reason to be optimistic about the future.

"As offshore wind development gains momentum in New Zealand, this forum continues to enable stakeholders to align on key priorities, share knowledge, and strengthen partnerships," said Kevin Hart, Chief Executive of the New Zealand Wind Energy Association. "It was great to see robust discussions and meaningful updates shared during the forum, particularly from local iwi, developers, and government officials."

It’s likely that these discussions will need to extend across the Tasman, with joint projects and subsequent economies of scale being a key component of future success.

"A close relationship with Australia will certainly help these projects come to fruition," continued Wright. "Such a relationship will also have a mutual benefit in terms of nurturing talent, transitioning skills, and STEM outreach programmes through schools."

