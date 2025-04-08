Pax8 Names Craig Foster As Chief Financial Officer

Pax8, the leading cloud commerce marketplace, today announced the appointment of Craig Foster as its new Chief Financial Officer. In this role, Foster will set the financial course or Pax8 and oversee all aspects of the company’s financial strategy to ensure it continues driving sustainable growth and innovation. His leadership will be instrumental in guiding financial governance, optimizing growth opportunities, and scaling the financial operations. Foster will report to Scott Chasin, Chief Executive Officer at Pax8.

Craig Foster (Photo/Supplied)

“With Craig’s extensive financial leadership in the tech industry and investment banking experience, he is the perfect fit for this role,” said Chasin. “We are thrilled to have Craig join Pax8 as part of the global leadership team. As Pax8 continues our rapid growth trajectory, we expect him to make a lasting impact on our future success.”

Foster has 25 years of management experience in finance, operations and capital markets, having served as CFO of several public and private technology companies, including Ubiquiti, Bright Machines and Financial Engines. Before joining Pax8, he was the CFO of PicsArt, a consumer software company. Prior to his executive roles, Foster worked in the enterprise software investment banking groups of Credit Suisse, UBS and RBC Capital Markets. Mr. Foster holds an MBA in Finance from the Wharton School of Business and a BA in Economics from the University of California, San Diego (UCSD).

"I am thrilled to join Pax8 at such an exciting time for the company and the industry," said Foster. “My entire career has been spent working with software technology companies, sales channels and complex marketplaces, so I feel extremely fortunate to be joining an organization that unifies all of these into a single operating model.”

About Pax8:

Pax8 is the technology marketplace of the future, linking partners, vendors, and small to midsized businesses (SMBs) through AI-powered insights and comprehensive product support. With a global partner ecosystem of nearly 40,000 managed service providers, Pax8 empowers SMBs worldwide by providing software and services that unlock their growth potential and enhance their security. Committed to innovating cloud commerce at scale, Pax8 drives customer acquisition and solution consumption across its entire ecosystem.

