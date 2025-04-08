Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Tariffs Mean Need To Announce Full Capital Expensing Now

Tuesday, 8 April 2025, 1:31 pm
Press Release: Taxpayers' Union

With Finance Minister Nicola Willis’s announcement of a “Growth Budget,” the Government must act now to deliver it. In a tough global economic climate, not least driven by 10 percent US tariffs further punishing Kiwis, New Zealand needs bold, pro-growth reforms—starting with full capital expensing.

New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union Spokesman, Rhys Hurley said:

“We need action—not talk. The Government should announce full capital expensing today to buck the global trend and boost New Zealand’s economy.”

“This simple reform lets businesses immediately deduct the full cost of new investments like machinery and equipment, rather than waiting years. That means more investment, higher productivity, and a stronger economy."

Our report on implementing full capital expensing can be found here: https://assets.nationbuilder.com/taxpayers/pages/15645/attachments/original/1741473161/1134_3-3_NZTU_Full_Capital_Expensing.pdf?1741473161

 

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Taxpayers' Union on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 
 
 