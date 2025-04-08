Tariffs Mean Need To Announce Full Capital Expensing Now

With Finance Minister Nicola Willis’s announcement of a “Growth Budget,” the Government must act now to deliver it. In a tough global economic climate, not least driven by 10 percent US tariffs further punishing Kiwis, New Zealand needs bold, pro-growth reforms—starting with full capital expensing.

New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union Spokesman, Rhys Hurley said:

“We need action—not talk. The Government should announce full capital expensing today to buck the global trend and boost New Zealand’s economy.”

“This simple reform lets businesses immediately deduct the full cost of new investments like machinery and equipment, rather than waiting years. That means more investment, higher productivity, and a stronger economy."

Our report on implementing full capital expensing can be found here: https://assets.nationbuilder.com/taxpayers/pages/15645/attachments/original/1741473161/1134_3-3_NZTU_Full_Capital_Expensing.pdf?1741473161

