ProCare And Heidi Health Partner To Ease GP Workload And Boost Patient Care

In a step toward making healthcare more sustainable and whānau centric, ProCare has partnered with Heidi Health to reduce the administrative burden on GPs, helping them spend more time where it counts - with their patients.

Heidi Health is an AI medical scribe that automates clinical documentation, enabling GPs to generate accurate notes in real-time during patient consultations. It also facilitates the seamless creation of essential documents, such as referral letters and patient summaries, directly from consultation notes.

Bindi Norwell, CEO of ProCare, says: “We want to help equip doctors and nurses with the best tools to support them in their job. AI can transform the way our healthcare staff support their patients by reducing the administrative burden so they can focus on giving their patients the care and support they need.

“At the heart of this partnership is a shared commitment to making healthcare more sustainable and accessible, with a clear focus on relieving the pressures on the primary care workforce, leaving more time for our clinicians to focus on shifting the dial for better health outcomes,” concludes Norwell.

With Heidi’s ambient medical scribe taking detailed notes during the appointment, healthcare staff in the ProCare Network will experience a reduction in administrative tasks, giving them back valuable time to focus on what truly matters - caring for their patients and their communities.

Dr Karl Cole, GP at Papatoetoe Family Doctors, has been using Heidi Health in his practice for more than 12 months, saying: “As a GP, time is one of my most precious resources. The Heidi AI scribe has helped me reclaim that time, making my job more sustainable and efficient.

“I’m spending less time on my screen and more time actually engaging with my patients — it’s been a real game-changer,” says Cole.

Dr. Thomas Kelly, CEO of Heidi Health, adds: “This partnership with ProCare is a pivotal step toward making our technology widely accessible to GPs across Aotearoa, ensuring they are supported in their work while enhancing the quality of care they provide. We are proud to be part of a partnership that values clinician wellbeing and aims to create better, more equitable health outcomes for everyone.”

This partnership arrives at a time when Aotearoa’s healthcare system is facing significant challenges. Clinicians are stretched thin, and burnout is a growing concern. By streamlining the documentation process with AI-powered technology, ProCare in collaboration with Heidi Health aim to help alleviate these pressures, allowing clinicians to engage more meaningfully with patients and improve their overall work-life balance. In doing so, creating a more sustainable and supportive environment for primary care across New Zealand.

About ProCare

ProCare is a leading healthcare provider that aims to deliver the most progressive, pro-active and equitable health and wellbeing services in Aotearoa. We do this through our clinical support services, mental health and wellness services, virtual/tele health, mobile health, smoking cessation and by taking a population health and equity approach to our mahi. As New Zealand’s largest Primary Health Organisation, we represent a network of general practice teams and healthcare professionals who provide care to nearly 700,000 patients across Auckland. These practices serve the largest Pacific and South Asian populations enrolled in general practice and the largest Māori population in Tāmaki Makaurau. For more information go to www.procare.co.nz

About Heidi Health

Heidi Health’s AI-powered medical scribe streamlines time-intensive administrative tasks to reduce the cognitive load on clinicians. Supporting over one million patient consults per week and empowering clinicians to reclaim their time and deliver world-class patient care across 50 countries, Heidi Health's technology transcribes and processes conversations between clinicians and patients to produce clinical notes and follow-up materials - from referral letters to assessments.

Heidi Health adheres to international standards, including the NHS, HIPAA, GDPR, and Australian Privacy Principles, and has obtained enterprise-grade security certifications such as SOC2 and ISO27001. Founded in 2019 by a team of active and former medical professionals, Heidi is the most loved AI scribe by clinicians of all disciplines and specialties, from Emergency Departments to Neurology to Primary Care to Allied Health. Learn more at: https://www.heidihealth.com/en-nz

© Scoop Media

