Christian Hawkesby Appointed As Governor Of The RBNZ

Christian Hawkesby has been appointed as Governor of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand for a six-month term by the Minister of Finance, upon the recommendation of the RBNZ Board.

Mr Hawkesby has been acting Governor since 5 March and will be Governor from 8 April for six months while the recruitment of a Governor to serve for a five-year term takes place. Mr Hawkesby’s appointment may be extended by the Minister of Finance for up to three additional months.

“I am proud to step into the role of Governor and continue contributing to our mission of working to enable economic prosperity and wellbeing for all New Zealanders,” Mr Hawkesby says.

Board Chair Neil Quigley says, "Mr Hawkesby’s leadership and expertise have been invaluable to Te Pūtea Matua since he joined the RBNZ in 2019. His appointment reflects both his contributions and our confidence in his ability to continue strengthening New Zealand’s financial system, chair the Monetary Policy Committee and be CEO of RBNZ."

The RBNZ board has commenced the recruitment process to nominate for appointment a Governor who will serve for five years. During the recruitment process the MPC will consist of 3 internal RBNZ staff and 3 external members. The MPC Chair holds a casting vote.

Note

Mr Hawkesby joined Te Pūtea Matua in 2019 and was appointed Deputy Governor/General Manager of the Financial Stability Group after serving as Assistant Governor. He previously helped establish Harbour Asset Management and spent nine years in senior roles at the Bank of England. He holds a Master of Commerce (Hons) in Economics from the University of Canterbury.

