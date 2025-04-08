Generate Appoints Marc Grigg As National Investment Distribution Manager

Marc Grigg (Photo/Supplied)

Generate, one of New Zealand’s leading KiwiSaver and wealth providers, is pleased to announce that Marc Grigg has been promoted to National Investment Distribution Manager.

In this new role, Marc will be responsible for promoting and supporting Generate’s growing portfolio of managed funds with its third-party adviser network of investment, mortgage and insurance advisers, as well as its strategic partners, research houses and wrap platforms.

Marc has more than 17 years of experience in the financial industry, with strong expertise in strategy, business development and managing relationships. He won the Research IP Relationship Manager of the Year Award in 2023.

Generate KiwiSaver Scheme has more than 160,000 members with almost 7 billion funds under management.

Increasingly its Managed Funds are a growing focus, as more and more savvy Kiwis seek expert guidance to build their financial futures beyond KiwiSaver, with flexible, accessible investment options that support their long-term goals.

Says Marc: “I am thrilled to step into the position of National Investment Distribution Manager. This role offers a unique opportunity to make a significant impact on Adviser businesses across New Zealand by helping them access and learn about the Generate Managed Fund offering.”

Says Kristian James, Generate Head of Distribution: “Marc has played a key role in the Generate Distribution team for almost four years. We are confident that his leadership and skills will significantly enhance our Managed Funds distribution, delivering exceptional value to our adviser network.”

