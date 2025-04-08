Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Travel Made Simple With 10 Seater Van Hire In Auckland

Tuesday, 8 April 2025, 5:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Rent A Car

Auckland, New Zealand – April 2025 – Travelling as a group just got easier in New Zealand’s biggest city. With 10 seater van hire in Auckland, New Zealand Rent a Car offers a reliable and affordable transport solution for large families, tour groups, or business teams.

Auckland’s sprawling layout and vibrant mix of city attractions and coastal escapes make it ideal to explore by vehicle. From the urban buzz of Queen Street to the black sand beaches of Piha and the scenic beauty of Matakana wine country, there’s plenty to do within driving distance.

The 10 seater minivans are designed with group comfort in mind. With generous interior space, comfortable seats, and plenty of storage for luggage or gear, these vehicles are perfect for short city drives or multi-day trips across the North Island.

“Our Auckland customers love the flexibility that van hire offers,” said a spokesperson from the company. “It’s a great way to stick together, keep things organised, and avoid the expense and logistics of multiple rentals.”

With Auckland Airport just 30 minutes from the city, the 10 seater vans are also a top choice for group airport transfers and pre-arranged pickups. The company’s Auckland branch makes for a convenient starting point for North Island journeys or group adventures.

As April school holidays and events fill the calendar, customers are encouraged to book early to ensure availability.

