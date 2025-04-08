Discover Otago With Affordable Dunedin Rental Cars

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Tuesday, 8 April 2025, 5:05 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Rent A Car

Dunedin, New Zealand – April 2025 – Autumn is a great time to explore Dunedin, and thanks to affordable Dunedin rental cars from New Zealand Rent a Car, you can do so without blowing the budget. Whether you're in town for university events, wildlife experiences, or a scenic road trip, a rental car gives you the flexibility to explore the city and the wider Otago region at your own pace.

Dunedin offers a vibrant student culture, beautiful architecture, and access to some of New Zealand’s most unique wildlife. From the famous Otago Peninsula and its penguin colonies to Tunnel Beach and the heritage buildings in the city centre, there’s no shortage of things to see.

New Zealand Rent a Car’s Dunedin branch provides a fleet of vehicles suited to all kinds of travellers—from students needing a compact car for a weekend away, to families needing extra room for longer holidays.

“Our goal is to make car hire in Dunedin accessible to everyone,” said a spokesperson from the company. “We know how important affordability is, especially for younger travellers, students, and families.”

With cooler temperatures, fewer crowds, and beautiful coastal drives, April is the ideal month to explore Dunedin and the surrounding area. To get the best rates, it’s recommended to book your rental car early, especially around university breaks and public holidays.

