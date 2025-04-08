Arrive And Explore Picton With A Local Rental Car This Autumn

Picton, New Zealand – April 2025 – Stepping off the ferry and into the heart of the South Island has never been easier—or more affordable. With cheap car rental in Picton from New Zealand Rent a Car, travellers can go from dock to discovery in just minutes.

Picton is more than a transport hub—it’s a picturesque destination surrounded by the sheltered waterways of the Marlborough Sounds. From boating and biking to scenic drives and nature walks, there’s so much to do—and a car is the best way to get there.

New Zealand Rent a Car’s Picton branch offers a variety of cost-effective rental vehicles perfect for solo travellers, couples, and families. Compact and fuel-efficient, these cars are ideal for navigating the region’s winding coastal roads and hilltop lookouts.

“Picton is where many journeys begin, and we want to make sure those journeys are as affordable and flexible as possible,” said a spokesperson from the company.

Autumn is a beautiful time to explore the area, with clear days and crisp evenings. A car rental makes it easy to head inland to Blenheim or south toward Kaikōura and Christchurch.

Booking ahead is the best way to secure the cheapest rates and vehicle choice during the busy ferry season.

