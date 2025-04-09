Nintex Unveils New Generative AI Capabilities To Power Business Automation

New AI features and Nintex Assistant help users easily generate processes, workflows, forms, and integrations to solve key business challenges

SYDNEY, AU., April 9, 2025 - Nintex, a global leader in AI-powered process automation and application development, today announced new generative AI and natural language processing (NLP) capabilities that enable users to generate processes, workflows, forms, and custom integrations into core business systems – all with simple language prompts. For the first time, mid-market organisations and departments at large enterprises can integrate generative AI into their business practices to accelerate the time-to-value of their automation projects and improve overall efficiency. The new features add to the growing portfolio of AI capabilities powering the Nintex Automation CE platform, enabling businesses to quickly create purpose-built solutions to address their unique challenges instead of trying to piece together and customise off-the-shelf applications.

“As businesses continue to pursue organisational efficiency, many are looking for ways to get more out of their resources and are pushing the limits of traditional, task-centric automation. AI extends the value of traditional automation – from automating tasks to orchestrating processes to building solutions,” said Kevin Schaal, CEO of AiGS, a Nintex preferred partner. “With generative AI applied across automation platforms, businesses can significantly improve the design and execution of their automation solutions, enabling their people to do their best, most efficient work.”

New Nintex AI features will accelerate automation projects and solution generation

As organisations prioritise operational efficiency, increasing the scale and adoption of automation projects has become essential to streamlining work, optimising resources, and driving positive business outcomes. The latest AI-powered features across the Nintex Automation CE platform reduce the time and effort required to design, deploy, and scale automation solutions. These features leverage advanced language and reasoning models and multi-agent frameworks to bring efficient outcomes for customers. The new features include:

AI Process Generator : Create new processes with generative AI within Nintex Process Manager – saving valuable time and resources when creating process drafts. The generated process uses a structured and methodical format with process steps, tasks, and actions that are consistent with all processes in Nintex Process Manager. Users can view and modify the generated processes in procedural or process map format to further refine and finalise them.

: Create new processes with generative AI within Nintex Process Manager – saving valuable time and resources when creating process drafts. The generated process uses a structured and methodical format with process steps, tasks, and actions that are consistent with all processes in Nintex Process Manager. Users can view and modify the generated processes in procedural or process map format to further refine and finalise them. AI Forms Assistant : The new AI Forms Assistant within Nintex Forms now enables users of all technical skills to easily build sophisticated forms from scratch or modify an existing form through a conversational interaction with Nintex Assistant. This new Assistant uses an orchestrated collection of cooperating agents, each of which operates on a different aspect of building or modifying forms: structured form elements including repeating sections, field types, form rules, form styles, or contextual help. In coming quarters, the Nintex AI engine will continue to grow and evolve this multi-agent approach, powered by Nintex Assistant across the entire Nintex platform.

: The new AI Forms Assistant within Nintex Forms now enables users of all technical skills to easily build sophisticated forms from scratch or modify an existing form through a conversational interaction with Nintex Assistant. This new Assistant uses an orchestrated collection of cooperating agents, each of which operates on a different aspect of building or modifying forms: structured form elements including repeating sections, field types, form rules, form styles, or contextual help. In coming quarters, the Nintex AI engine will continue to grow and evolve this multi-agent approach, powered by Nintex Assistant across the entire Nintex platform. AI Workflow Generator : Generate simple to complex workflows from natural language prompts within Nintex Workflow. Using the Nintex Assistant, users benefit from AI-driven contextual guidance that enables them to create complex workflows throughout the design and development process. The workflow assistant offers a broad range of capabilities, like creating a workflow from a prompt, adding tasks and actions, as well as building decision logic, with additional capabilities coming.

: Generate simple to complex workflows from natural language prompts within Nintex Workflow. Using the Nintex Assistant, users benefit from AI-driven contextual guidance that enables them to create complex workflows throughout the design and development process. The workflow assistant offers a broad range of capabilities, like creating a workflow from a prompt, adding tasks and actions, as well as building decision logic, with additional capabilities coming. AI Xtensions® Generator: Generate custom connectors between core business systems and Nintex Workflow using AI-assisted natural language prompts to integrate core systems within the automation workflow. Nintex Xtensions® are used to create API connections required for workflow actions to integrate with third-party services, enabling them to perform actions such as retrieving data, sending notifications, or updating records from the external applications and services.

In addition to new generative AI features, Nintex announced its Nintex DocGen® for Salesforce solution for Agentforce, which allows Salesforce users to generate and manage documents using AI agents directly from within Salesforce — connecting generated documents to records effortlessly.

Nintex DocGen® for Salesforce is currently available on AppExchange at www.appexchange.com/. Salesforce AppExchange, a leading enterprise marketplace for partner apps and experts, empowers companies, developers, and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways.

“At Nintex, we believe that AI materially accelerates the value of business automation for organisations, which is why we’ve designed a powerful AI layer, using the latest language models, multi-agent frameworks, and agentic protocols to power the entire automation journey: building, executing, and optimising automation solutions,” said Niranjan Vijayaragavan, Chief Product Officer at Nintex. “Organisations can build and deploy automation solutions using Nintex AI, embed AI agents to execute these solutions by orchestrating business processes and improving decision-making, and continually optimise automation solutions using Nintex AI. The capabilities announced today empower users to build sophisticated automation solutions to drive business value.”

The Nintex Automation CE platform enables business and IT users to create purpose-built solutions by leveraging process intelligence, complex workflows, and application development to solve their unique business challenges through powerful, AI-centric user experiences.

To learn more about the new AI features of Nintex Automation CE, click here.

About Nintex

Nintex, the possibility engine™, helps companies unlock the power of endless possibilities. Today more than 8,000 public and private sector organizations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex platform to automate how work gets done, remove friction from business processes, and unlock the full potential of their people. Learn more about how Nintex and its global partner network are propelling people, work, and business forward at nintex.com.

