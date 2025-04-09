Deel Unveils Seven Products To Streamline Global Workforce Management, With AI-Powered Capabilities

Deel, the leading global payroll and HR platform, today introduced a suite of AI-driven products designed to transform how companies hire, manage, and pay international teams. Deel’s latest innovations address inefficiencies caused by fragmented payroll, HR, and IT systems, integrating these functions into Deel’s all-in-one platform to help businesses operate seamlessly and compliantly across borders.

Enhanced Payroll Capabilities

Managing payroll across multiple countries is complex, but Deel is redefining the process with game-changing tech and a fully integrated solution. Deel is the only company to own its entire infrastructure stack including a single, unified payroll engine, which is paired with more than 2,000 in-house legal, mobility, immigration and compliance experts.

Announcing that Real-Time Payroll is now available in 53+ markets, including the UK, Brazil, South Africa, Canada, and the UAE, with plans to expand to 130+ markets by 2027. This announcement allows Deel to deliver instant gross-to-net calculations, faster processing, and more flexibility for payroll changes.

Launching Deel PEO, fully managed in-house by Deel, helping companies attract and retain top talent by offering big-company benefits, without the high costs.

Introducing Deel Benefits Admin, a new tool that lets businesses manage benefits at scale across multiple countries from a single login, ensuring a compliant, consistent, and efficient experience for global teams.

AI-Driven Global HR & IT Management

The Deel product suite is an AI-powered, unified payroll, HR and IT management solution. Following today’s news, it integrates talent sourcing, workforce planning, employee engagement, compensation planning, IT management and core HRIS functionalities like time-off into a single system, allowing businesses to streamline operations and make data-driven decisions.

Announcing Deel Talent, a new way to connect businesses with top staffing and recruiting agencies directly within the Deel platform, eliminating the need for multiple systems. With access to trusted talent partners, it’s easier to find, hire, manage, pay, and develop a global workforce, all in one place. For growing mid-market and enterprise customers, Deel Talent also acts as a centralised hub to streamline and manage their existing talent partner supply chain.

Introducing Deel Workforce Planning, an AI-driven solution that equips HR, finance, and hiring teams with cutting-edge tools to strategically plan, model, and approve headcount worldwide.

Deel Compensation enables HR teams to design and manage a best-in-class global compensation strategy from end to end, fully integrated with payroll to eliminate errors and manual adjustments. Deel Engage has been enhanced with AI-powered features, including Surveys for real-time employee feedback, Career Management for clear growth paths with skill-based frameworks that sync with Job Architecture and Compensation Band data, AI-infused Learning Management for compliance, skills development, and onboarding, and Performance for goal tracking, 360° reviews, and data-driven talent decisions to help employees thrive.

New security features including Mobile Device Management (MDM), Identity & Access Management (IAM), and Endpoint Protection (EPP) have been added to Deel IT, helping companies handle global lifecycle management for laptops, tablets, monitors and mobile phones across 130 countries.

Shannon Karaka, Country Lead, Australia & New Zealand, Deel, said: “The global workforce is more interconnected than ever. It is clear that Australia must tap into talent pools beyond its borders to realise its ambitions to become a leading hub for innovation and technology. Not only do companies need AI talent for business development and growth, it is also essential for HR to leverage AI to enhance overall operational efficiency. To accelerate local businesses in their journey, we are proud to unveil a new suite of integrated AI-driven products designed to streamline HR functions. With intelligent tools that provide data-driven insights, Deel is empowering Australian businesses to attract, manage and retain global talent — getting them ready for the future of work.”

Over the past year, Deel has made five strategic acquisitions, each aimed at strengthening its product suite and supercharging founder-led innovation within the business. The platform has seen remarkable adoption, with a 60% increase in customers using multiple Deel products over the past year. The company now serves over 35,000 customers globally and has processed more than $11 billion in payments to workers worldwide.

Deel also recently announced that it had achieved a run rate of $800 million as of December 2024, growing 70% year-over-year, and remaining profitable for over two years.

"Looking ahead, our goal is to build a generational company, one that both businesses and workers love," Bouaziz added.

About Deel

Deel is the all-in-one payroll and HR platform for global teams. Built for the way the world works today, Deel combines payroll, HRIS, compliance, benefits, performance, and equipment management into one seamless platform. With AI-powered tools and a fully owned payroll infrastructure, Deel supports every worker type in 120+ countries—helping businesses scale smarter, faster, and more compliantly. Discover how Deel makes global work simple at deel.com.

