ASB Lowers Variable Rates For Personal, Business And Rural Customers

Wednesday, 9 April 2025, 2:42 pm
Press Release: ASB Bank

ASB is dropping variable interest rates across home lending, business and rural lending by 0.25%, following today’s decision by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to reduce the Official Cash Rate (OCR).

ASB’s Executive General Manager Personal Banking Adam Boyd says, “We expect our reduced variable rates will appeal to customers choosing to float their lending in part or full, as we see Kiwi considering their options carefully.”

In response to the OCR decrease, ASB is lowering some of its savings products, including Savings On Call and Headstart, by 25 basis points.

“We encourage customers relying on interest as a means of saving to look at all the options available to make their money work for them.”

Home Loan*  Current Rates  New Rates  Rate Change  
Housing Variable  6.89%  6.64% - 0.25%  
Orbit Variable 6.99%  6.74% - 0.25%  
Back My Build  4.44%  4.19% - 0.25%  

Note - Back My Build applications are no longer open to new customers.

*These changes are effective from Friday 11th April 2025 for new lending customers, and Wednesday 16th April 2025 for existing lending customers.

Business Loan* Current Rates  New Rates  Rate Change  
Business and Rural Floating Base Rate 5.19% 4.94% - 0.25% 
Business Base Rate 12.02%  11.77% - 0.25%  
Rural Base Rate 9.26%  9.01% - 0.25%  
Corporate Indicator Rate 6.43%  6.18% - 0.25%  
Special Purpose Base Rate 5.00% 4.75% - 0.25% 
*These changes are effective from Thursday 17th April 2025 for both new and existing customers.

Savings  Band  Current Rates  New Rates  Rate Change  
Savings On Call & ASB Cash Fund* All Balances  1.15%  0.90%  - 0.25%  
Savings Plus** No Bonus  0.70%  0.45%  - 0.25%  
  Partial Bonus 0.80% 0.55% - 0.25% 
  Full Bonus 3.15% 2.90% - 0.25% 
Headstart* All Balances 3.15% 2.90% - 0.25%  

*These changes are effective from Wednesday 16thApril 2025 for new and existing customers

**Savings Plus changes were effective from Tuesday 1st April 2025 in line with the quarterly structure of the product

ASB has practical information for customers on the current interest rate environment available on its website as well support to help customers take control of their financial wellbeing and achieve their goals at its Financial Wellbeing Hub.

