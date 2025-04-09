Kiwibank Rate Changes
Kiwibank is adjusting its home loan and business lending rates in response to today’s OCR changes.
Further details are available below.
Home Lending
Effective from:
- Monday 14 April for new lending
- Monday 28 April for existing lending
|Product
|Previous Rate
|New Rate
|Term loan - Variable
|6.75%
|6.50%
|Term loan – Offset variable
|6.75%
|6.50%
|Revolving loan
|6.80%
|6.55%
Business Lending
Variable business lending rates will decrease by 0.25%. Impacted customers will be notified ahead of their rate changing.
Deposits
Effective from Monday 14 April
|Product
|Previous Rate
|New Rate
|90 Day Notice Saver
|3.60%
|3.35%
|32 Day Notice Saver
|3.05%
|2.80%
|Product
|Previous
|New
|Base rate
|Bonus rate
|Base rate
|Bonus rate
|Standard Online Call
|2.75%
|0.00%
|2.50%
|0.00%
|PIE Online Call
|2.75%
|0.00%
|2.50%
|0.00%
|Business Online Call*
|2.75%
|0.05%
|2.50%
|0.05%
*Minimum balance of $2,000