Kiwibank Rate Changes

Wednesday, 9 April 2025, 2:45 pm
Press Release: Kiwibank

Kiwibank is adjusting its home loan and business lending rates in response to today’s OCR changes.

Further details are available below.

Home Lending

Effective from:

  • Monday 14 April for new lending
  • Monday 28 April for existing lending
ProductPrevious RateNew Rate
Term loan - Variable6.75%6.50%
Term loan – Offset variable6.75%6.50%
Revolving loan6.80%6.55%

Business Lending

Variable business lending rates will decrease by 0.25%. Impacted customers will be notified ahead of their rate changing.

Deposits

Effective from Monday 14 April

ProductPrevious RateNew Rate
90 Day Notice Saver3.60%3.35%
32 Day Notice Saver3.05%2.80%
ProductPreviousNew
Base rateBonus rateBase rateBonus rate
Standard Online Call2.75%0.00%2.50%0.00%
PIE Online Call2.75%0.00%2.50%0.00%
Business Online Call*2.75%0.05%2.50%0.05%

*Minimum balance of $2,000

