Kiwibank Rate Changes

Kiwibank is adjusting its home loan and business lending rates in response to today’s OCR changes.

Further details are available below.

Home Lending

Effective from:

Monday 14 April for new lending

Monday 28 April for existing lending

Product Previous Rate New Rate Term loan - Variable 6.75% 6.50% Term loan – Offset variable 6.75% 6.50% Revolving loan 6.80% 6.55%

Business Lending

Variable business lending rates will decrease by 0.25%. Impacted customers will be notified ahead of their rate changing.

Deposits

Effective from Monday 14 April

Product Previous Rate New Rate 90 Day Notice Saver 3.60% 3.35% 32 Day Notice Saver 3.05% 2.80%

Product Previous New Base rate Bonus rate Base rate Bonus rate Standard Online Call 2.75% 0.00% 2.50% 0.00% PIE Online Call 2.75% 0.00% 2.50% 0.00% Business Online Call* 2.75% 0.05% 2.50% 0.05%

*Minimum balance of $2,000

