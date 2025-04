BNZ Fixed Housing Rate Change Effective 16.04.2025

Note: Rates for all home loans including Residential Owner Occupied and Residential Investor. All rates are per annum.

A Low Equity Interest Rate Premium will apply to all new or existing lending over 80% LVR.

Note: Green home loan top-ups are only available when a customer has at least 20% equity in the property provided as security.

No minimum top-up amount. Capped at $80,000.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media