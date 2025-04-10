Three Lotto Players Share $1 Million

09 April

Three lucky Lotto players from Takanini, Tauranga and Ashburton will be jumping for joy after each winning $333,333 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Conifer Grove Dairy in Takanini and on MyLotto to players from Tauranga and Ashburton.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $12 million.

Meanwhile, one lucky Strike player from Tauranga will also be celebrating after winning $200,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Brookfield Food Mart & Lotto in Tauranga.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

