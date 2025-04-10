Families And Households In The 2023 Census – Further Insights Into How We Live

Today’s release of 2023 Census data includes more detailed information about families and households, and the people within them.

This information is widely used for many different purposes and helps inform planning and decision-making in many areas including health and education.

Increase in families with adult children living at home

In 2023, just over one-third (34.5 percent) of all families with children had adult children living with them. This figure was particularly high for families with at least one person belonging to the Pacific peoples ethnic group (38.7 percent).

"The 2023 Census shows a substantial increase in the number of adult children living at home," principal analyst Dr Rosemary Goodyear said.

