Minecraft Takes Over The Sky Tower

Thursday, 10 April 2025, 12:12 pm
Press Release: SKYCITY Auckland

If you’ve ever wondered how many Minecraft blocks it would take to build a replica of New Zealand’s tallest building (spoiler alert: 90,000), then you can put that to the test at Auckland’s Sky Tower these school holidays.

To celebrate ‘A Minecraft Movie’ in cinemas now, the Sky Tower is transforming into a Minecraft wonderland, inviting kids and families to bring their creative visions to life, offering a fun and interactive experience.

“Minecraft is a game that fuels creativity, and we’re excited to see how kids will express their imagination by building their own version of the Sky Tower,” says David Allott, SkyCity General Manager Hospitality.

“Kids will have a 5-minute challenge to create something epic and we can’t wait to see what they come up with.”

During their visit, kids can dive into a Minecraft-themed scavenger hunt, spotting hidden Diamond Ores scattered across the tower’s different floors. They’ll experience the Sky Tower building Game Zone at The Lookout at level 53 and on the ground floor, the fun continues in the Pixel Overworld – an immersive space where imaginations can run wild, and of course, ice creams and family friendly meals available in and around the tower.

The event runs from 12 April to 27 April.

