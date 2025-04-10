Rubrik Introduces New Cyber Resilient Solution With Google Cloud

LAS VEGAS - April 9, 2025 - Cloud Next '25, LAS VEGAS - In its ongoing commitment to deliver comprehensive cyber resiliency, Rubrik (NYSE: RBRK) today announces upcoming capabilities designed to help ensure Google Cloud customers can quickly recover their business from a cyberattack or operational disruption.

Surviving a Cyberattack: Beyond Backup Recovery

"As organisations increasingly shift their business-critical data to the cloud, they're confronted with new challenges in protecting sensitive information against rapidly evolving cyber threats—challenges their traditional security technologies simply can't address," explained Anneka Gupta, Chief Product Officer at Rubrik. "We aim to empower Google Cloud customers to address these challenges with confidence, enabling them to strengthen their cyber resilience, streamline data protection, optimise backup and recovery processes, and ensure business continuity in the face of any cyber incident.”

“For organisations navigating today’s complex cyber threat landscape, comprehensive cyber resiliency is non-negotiable,” said Stephen Orban, Vice President of Migrations, ISVs, & Marketplace at Google Cloud. “Our collaboration with Rubrik provides customers with the tools and technologies to establish isolated recovery environments on Google Cloud, fortified by the proactive security insights and expertise of Mandiant."

Anneka Gupta, Chief Product Officer at Rubrik (Photo/ Supplied)

Achieving Complete Cyber Resilience and Recovery

Precisely designed for Google Cloud, this collaboration delivers:

Cloud-Based Isolated Recovery Environment in Google Cloud – Rubrik, in collaboration with Mandiant, is developing a cloud-based isolated recovery solution on Google Cloud. This solution is designed to enhance organisational cyber resilience by ensuring business-critical data backups are secure from cyber threats and efficiently, safely replicated to Google Cloud via Rubrik's Secure Vault after an incident. By leveraging Rubrik's Data Threat Analytics and Orchestrated Application Recovery Playbooks, combined with Mandiant's periodic security assessments and Incident Response services, it aims to establish a secure recovery environment on Google Cloud, to enable swift core application restoration and business continuity.

– Rubrik, in collaboration with Mandiant, is developing a cloud-based isolated recovery solution on Google Cloud. This solution is designed to enhance organisational cyber resilience by ensuring business-critical data backups are secure from cyber threats and efficiently, safely replicated to Google Cloud via Rubrik's Secure Vault after an incident. By leveraging Rubrik's Data Threat Analytics and Orchestrated Application Recovery Playbooks, combined with Mandiant's periodic security assessments and Incident Response services, it aims to establish a secure recovery environment on Google Cloud, to enable swift core application restoration and business continuity. Strengthened protection of Google Cloud Engine and Google Cloud SQL – New threat-analytics capabilities are planned for Anomaly Detection, Data Discovery and Classification, Turbo Threat Hunting, and Threat Monitoring. These capabilities are designed to work together to proactively detect cyber threats, accelerate incident response and recovery, and ensure sensitive data remains protected and compliant.

– New threat-analytics capabilities are planned for Anomaly Detection, Data Discovery and Classification, Turbo Threat Hunting, and Threat Monitoring. These capabilities are designed to work together to proactively detect cyber threats, accelerate incident response and recovery, and ensure sensitive data remains protected and compliant. Enterprise-grade protection for Google Workspace – Rubrik’s solution is designed for Google Workspace customers, to help them protect their mission-critical SaaS data from cyber threats, insider risks, and accidental deletion, through newly-offered immutable backups, automated anomaly detection, and rapid, granular recovery.

Rubrik’s strengthened protection of Google Cloud Engine is available now. New threat analytics capabilities, expanded protection of Google Cloud SQL, expanded protection of Google Workspace, and Cloud-Based Isolated Recovery Environment are planned to be generally available at a later date.

About Rubrik

Rubrik (NYSE: RBRK) is on a mission to secure the world’s data. With Zero Trust Data Security™, we help organizations achieve business resilience against cyberattacks, malicious insiders, and operational disruptions. Rubrik Security Cloud, powered by machine learning, secures data across enterprise, cloud, and SaaS applications. We help organizations uphold data integrity, deliver data availability that withstands adverse conditions, continuously monitor data risks and threats, and restore businesses with their data when infrastructure is attacked.

For more information, please visit www.rubrik.com and follow @rubrikInc on X (formerly Twitter) and Rubrik on LinkedIn.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT: Any unreleased services or features referenced in this document are not currently available and may not be made generally available on time or at all, as may be determined in our sole discretion. Any such referenced services or features do not represent promises to deliver, commitments, or obligations of Rubrik, Inc. and may not be incorporated into any contract. Customers should make their purchase decisions based upon services and features that are currently generally available.

