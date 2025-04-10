CentrePort Announces Partner – Pilot Battery Energy Storage System

CentrePort has reached another milestone in its energy transition with the announcement it will partner with Panasonic NZ for its pilot battery energy storage system (BESS).

Panasonic’s scope of supply for the pilot BESS is the battery and inverter packages (1.5MWhr/750kVA) and associated management software. A further announcement will be made later regarding the contractor to install the system.

CentrePort CEO Anthony Delaney says the work the port is doing to ensure its energy resilience comes at an opportune time with the challenges the electricity market faces. These challenges, alongside an upward trend in costs, underpins the drive for onsite generation and storage at the port.

“We know that the energy network has certain constraints, and our consumption profile is peaky. That combination creates challenges. Engaging Panasonic for the supply of our BESS packages is a positive step to addressing those challenges as it will ultimately improve our utilisation of energy resource and help take the pressure off the network.”

Importantly, Mr Delaney says the BESS pilot supports CentrePort’s energy transition aspirations and a move to further renewable energy supply.

“We need a secure power supply if we are to shift away from diesel-powered plant to lower emission sources for equipment. Onsite battery storage is critical to our energy transition because of the characteristics of our electrical infrastructure and our energy consumption profile.”

Mr Delaney says the port has made a start on renewable energy with a first solar array installed on the Shed 39 roof in 2024, and a further array planned for Kings Wharf this year.

“These alone are not enough for what we want to achieve in the long-term. If we are to offer things like shore power, to those ships that are seeking it, we need something that can give us power without disruption when we want it.”

CentrePort’s BESS initiative is being supported Ara Ake, New Zealand’s future energy centre. With a focus on accelerating the commercialisation of energy innovation, Ara Ake sees this project as a significant step forward in demonstrating how customer-owned BESS can unlock commercial value through stacking multiple value streams.

“We’re proud to support CentrePort and to see this milestone reached at such remarkable pace. This is a testament to CentrePort’s ambition and capability,” says Ara Ake Chief Executive, Cristiano Marantes.

This project brings CentrePort one step closer to demonstrating the commercial viability of customer-led BESS solutions through the delivery of stacked market services.

“It also highlights the value of innovative partnerships in strengthening infrastructure resilience and delivering tangible economic and energy system benefits for New Zealand,” says Marantes.

Mr Delaney says working with Ara Ake is a great chance to show the benefits of a public-private partnership.

“It means we can move our energy transition swiftly while reinforcing our position as the most efficient port in New Zealand.”

