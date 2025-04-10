Hawke’s Bay Businesses Cautiously Optimistic Worst Is Over

Most local businesses believe their productivity will be the same or better this year with only 10% predicting a decline, according to a recent survey by Hawke’s Bay Chamber of Commerce.

This cautious optimism aligns with ANZ Business Outlook Research (March 2025) that found businesses were confident that “better times lie ahead” although many were still being impacted by poor cashflow.

Improving operational efficiency is the main challenge facing Hawke’s Bay businesses, according to the Chamber’s annual survey of 140 mostly small-medium businesses.

Respondents reflected the full range of SMEs, with the majority providing professional, scientific, and technical services; followed by financial and insurance services; manufacturing; and healthcare and social assistance.

Other challenges included achieving effective marketing and brand growth, and workplace wellbeing.

The survey results strongly highlight the importance of networking and collaboration for the business community, says Karla Lee, CEO, Hawke’s Bay Chamber of Commerce.

“We’ve increased the number of networking events based on feedback to provide businesses more chances to connect, share ideas, and grow together,” says Karla.

Networking and information events play a key role in fostering strategic relationships, sharing industry insights, and increasing brand visibility, with the full benefits only realised through active participation.

“Attendance opens the door to new business leads, potential partnerships, and access to the support networks that underpin business growth and resilience.”

The Chamber is grateful to everyone who took the time to complete the survey.

Background

Business engaged were mainly small enterprises with number of employees: 2-5 (30%), 11-50 (25.7%), Sole trader (15%).

Responses were mainly from Business Owner (40%), Manager (33.6%) Director (11.4%).

Hastings (57.1%) and Napier (32.1%) were the main hubs, with CHB (2.9%).

In terms of demographics, Non-Māori / Non-Pasifika (82.1%), Māori owned (10%), Pasifika owned (2.9%).

More than half of small businesses target local customers (53.6%), while 35% focus on the national market and 11.4% have an international reach.

50% of respondents felt their business productivity would be better over the coming six months, while 40% believed it would be the same and 10% believed it would be worse.

