Brewers Association Of New Zealand Supports Modernisation Of Alcohol Legislation

The Brewers Association of New Zealand and Executive Director Dylan Firth today show support for the drawing from the Parliamentary Biscuit Tin of MP Mike Butterick’s Member’s Bill, which seeks to modernise provisions in the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act 2012.

The Bill’s proposal to allow licensed venues to meet low-alcohol requirements by offering zero-alcohol beverages (containing less than 1.15% ethanol) is a pragmatic step forward.

"The current law forces hospitality businesses to stock mid-strength products that consumers have more and more moved away from and towards zero alcohol products, leading to unnecessary waste the lack of choice," said Dylan Firth.

"With the zero-alcohol market growing by over 1000% since 2017, this proposed change aligns the law with consumer demand and reduces compliance burdens."

The Brewers Association applauds the Bill’s recognition of the shift in consumer preferences toward more varied options and urges cross-party support for these sensible amendments.

"Updating the Act to reflect modern trends will benefit both businesses and consumers, without compromising the Act’s harm reduction goals," Firth added.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

