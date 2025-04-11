Southland Ballance Farm Environment Award Winners Announced

Strong vision and environmental values sees Awarua deer farmer take out the Regional Supreme Award at the Southland Ballance Farm Environment Awards.

Regional Supreme Winner Cam Nelson / Supplied

Cam Nelson of Nelson Farming Company has been named the Regional Supreme Winner at the Southland Ballance Farm Environment Awards in Invercargill this evening.

Since purchasing the 164ha (148ha effective) property in 2003, the Nelsons have transitioned the farm from being a 50:50 sheep and deer operation to exclusively farming deer. They now run 250 mixed-age stags, 400 breeding hinds, 180 R2 velvet stags and 180 R2 hinds that are sold in-calf.

The judges noted that superior stockmanship and a well-optimised system enables the team to successfully manage the high stocking rate, with stock classes well prioritised and managed to ensure strong animal performance while maintaining high environmental standards.

Continuous improvement is a guiding principle at Nelson Farming Company, with the team recognising that there’s always something to refine and enhance. Cam’s proactive approach to benchmarking and implementing expert advice drives ongoing development and adaptability in a constantly evolving industry. Judges commended the strong intergenerational thinking and support, noting the clear alignment between strategic planning and consistently high on-farm performance.

A robust genetic programme focuses on selecting desirable traits, such as high velvet production and disease resistance, with all hinds DNA tested to guide breeding decisions. This strategic approach to genetic selection has resulted in an impressive annual velvet yield of 3,400kg.

Winter grazing practices have been dramatically improved through the development of a wintering shed and construction of a dedicated winter hind pad. This infrastructure has both minimised pasture damage and improved animal welfare.

The judges highlighted Cam’s exceptional attention to detail in enhancing biodiversity, noting his commitment to native ecosystems through initiatives such as native plantings, pond creation and the replacement of eucalyptus with native species. His proactive approach to soil and water conservation is evident in the use of sediment traps and water flow management on relatively flat land, while substantial investment in shelter and shade further supports biodiversity across the farm.

In awarding the Regional Supreme Award, judges observed that the Nelson Farming Company exemplifies what can be achieved with a strong business plan, clear strategic focus, superior livestock performance and strong environmental values. “Their commitment to biodiversity is evident through well-considered native plantings that are thoughtfully integrated into their farming system, and their livestock management reflects in-depth planning, particularly around stock movement and wintering, to ensure a very high level of animal welfare.”

Cam also won the following awards:

• Beef + Lamb New Zealand Livestock Farm Award

• Rabobank Agri-Business Management Award

• NZFET Biodiversity Award

Other Southland Ballance Farm Environment Award winners include:

Jody and Blair Drysdale — Hopefield, Northern Southland

• Ballance Agri-Nutrients Soil and Nutrient Management Award

• Hill Labs Agri-Science Award

• Environment Southland Water Quality and Biodiversity Award

Clarke and Megan Horrell — Huntly Farm, Waikaia

• Bayleys People in Primary Sector Award

• Norwood Farming Efficiency Award

The awards also recognised the Makarewa Headwaters Catchment Group as part of the Catchment Group Showcase, highlighting their collaborative efforts to support sustainable farming and environmental stewardship. With a focus on building connections and creating shared values, the group helps local farmers implement sustainable practices, improve water quality and meet environmental regulations. Their ultimate goal is to protect and enhance the Makarewa River and its tributaries through a community-led approach that includes sound farming practices and active pest management. With representatives from eight farms and over 90% community involvement, their flagship Revival Project, launched in 2023, addresses the environmental damage caused by feral deer and pigs. Extensive research and awareness raising has led to the culling of more than 600 deer and numerous pigs. The group has also led initiatives such as the LUCI Ag Project, using advanced modelling to address nutrient and sediment runoff, and a community planting programme that now includes native seed cultivation.

The Ballance Farm Environment Awards are run by the New Zealand Farm Environment Trust and champion sustainable farming and growing. Cam will join the Supreme Winners from the ten other regions involved in the awards in being considered for the Gordon Stephenson Trophy at the Trust’s National Showcase in Wellington in June. The recipients of the Gordon Stephenson Trophy then become 2025’s National Ambassadors for Sustainable Farming and Growing.

