Outstanding Food Producer Awards 2025: Celebrating Excellence In Kiwi Food And Drink

The Outstanding Food Producer Awards 2025 Supreme Champion, Matangi, Matangi 30-45 Day Dry Aged Sirloin Steak Cutlet showcases an innovative style of farming – practising land stewardship while being guardians of their produce from the farm gate to plate.

As well as taking out the Supreme Champion title, Matangi was Emerson’s Paddock Champion for the second year. This year winning with Matangi 30-45 Day Dry Aged Sirloin Steak Cutlet with the judges’ saying; ‘Cuts like butter. Tender, juicy, melt-in-the-mouth. Unbelievable flavour. Exquisite...’

Hawkes Bay’s Matangi has transformed from a traditional farm into a premium provider of beef and lamb. The journey began in 2014 when Robert Haselsteiner purchased Matangi Station, joining forces with Jamie and Nicky Gaddum, the farm manager and business manager respectively. The trio’s vision for a quality-focused boutique meat producer came to life with the sales of 28 Matangi-born-and-raised animals in 2019. Fast forward to 2024 they established Matangi Boutique Butchery and Showroom in Hastings, providing an exceptional shopping experience with butchery on display and premium cuts in a dry aging cabinet.

The inaugural dish Hero Ingredient Champion is Conscious Valley Thick Cut Loin Chops. Chosen by dish Editorial Director, Sarah Tuck and Food Director, Claire Aldous - who were Awards judges - the accolade celebrates a versatile, quality ingredient that’s a must-have in every Kiwi food lover’s kitchen. Claire Aldous said the choice was easy; ‘The combination of taste and texture was absolutely spot on – the meat was rich, tender and juicy with an earthy sweetness we understand is attributed to the sea-salt swept pastures that the lambs graze on.’

Conscious Valley Thick Cut Loin Chops were also New Zealand Food Innovation Network, Emerging Business. This accolade recognises a business established over the previous 18 months that is creating outstanding produce. The judges described the Conscious Valley Thick Cut Loin Chops as; ‘Absolutely delicious. Tender and juicy. Pure meat lamb flavour with its own sense of place. Incredible. Judges want to go out and buy this product!’

Outstanding Food Producer Awards multi-year winner Auckland’s Island Gelato Co was named Leefield Station Dairy Champion for Island Gelato Co Summer Bombe Alaska Cake. Not only did this cake take the judges’ breath away for its delicious appearance, judges’ commented, ‘Total WOW factor for a special occasion. Strong layers of flavour, true to description. Great surprise on the base, pop! Beautiful.’

Specialist horseradish producer Mandy’s picked up the title of Farro Earth Champion with Mandys Horseradish Sauce. According to the judging panel; ‘This product is exactly what it says it is. Hot, sweet, tangy and textural. Judges just loved it.’Artisan producer Mandy Steel grows horseradish on the outskirts of Christchurch, harvesting it and creating a selection of horseradish condiments.

Waitangi Seafoods Blue Cod Fillets is Seafood New Zealand, Seafood Champion. Judges couldn’t fault it saying, ‘Outstanding product, it's simplicity and freshness were great. Beautiful to look at, great flake and tremendous flavour. Congratulations!’ Waitangi Seafoods is a Chatham Islands fish processor and exporter.

With Easter around the corner, its timely for Mind Your Temper Spiced Orange ‘Hot Cross Bons’ Bonbon to be Chocolate Bonbon Champion. Last year’s Supreme Champion, Mind Your Temper, is a Christchurch bonbon maker extraordinaire who - as by the by - only makes vegan chocolate. This bonbon won the chocolate judging panel over; ‘Top notch production. We get Christmas mince pie - awesome, exciting! Go straight to the top of the class - this is a find!’

The chocolate judging panel – led by Elle Crocker – who assessed 56 chocolate products were also blown away by Lucid Chocolatier, 52% Sourdough, Brown Butter & Sea Salt Chocolate Bar. Naming it Chocolate Bean-to-Bar Champion they said; ‘Top marks! You couldn't have scored a higher mark. The judges’ decision was unanimous. An outstanding bar.’

BYD Auto New Zealand, Sustainability Champion is Hōhepa Hawkes Bay. Every product entered in the Awards provides information on sustainable business practice, which is assessed by sustainability judges’, Emily King and Fiona Stephenson. The pair noted; ‘Hōhepa Hawke’s Bay is an outstanding example of environmental and social sustainability. With a longstanding commitment to organic, biodynamic and regenerative farming, Hōhepa not only produces high-quality food but also provides meaningful employment for people with intellectual disabilities. Impressive sustainability initiatives range from eliminating plastic packaging and introducing solar power to installing a native nursery and restoring wetlands, demonstrating a long-term dedication to people and nature.’

Anthea Blush Botanic Spritz is Label & Litho Drinks Champion. Made by Kiwi winemaker Darren Webster, who spent a decade winemaking in California, this non-alcoholic pink sparkling is a blend of schisandra berry, rosemary, lemon balm and thyme. It wowed the judges who said; ‘We just loved the flavour, with its intense, lengthy aftertaste. Refreshing with broad appeal. Very well made.’

Free-From Champion, Blue Frog Breakfast Protein Mango, Macadamia & Toasted Coconut is from Auckland B Corp Certified cereal company established by Scotty Baragwanath who was nicknamed Frog growing up because of his long, lanky legs.The judges’ assessment said: ‘Delicious aroma, very tasty, well balanced. Love the mango addition which harmonises well with the coconut and macadamia. Keep making this!’

FMCG Business New Product Champion is Forty Thieves, Peanut Butter Crunchy. Founded by Shyr and Brent Godfrey in 2016, Forty Thieves has grown from making one box of nut butter a day to producing around 10,000 jars every week, in its Hibiscus Coast factory. Judges’ noted; ‘Very good aroma and texture and the right amount of oil. The nuts were well sized and nicely seasoned with bursts of salt. Had a delicious, creamy texture surrounding the well toasted nuts. Yum!’

Rounding out the Champion’s accolades is Boutique New Product Champion, The Smoke Shed, Bunneys Worcester Saucewith the judges noting; ‘Well-balanced flavours. Excellent product.’ This recently established North Waikato business is making sauces and seasonings.

An additional two awards – chosen by popular vote by Kiwi foodies - were announced. Coast Kiwis Favourite Food Producer is Akaroa Salmon. A popular choice with judges too Akaroa Salmon was awarded four gold medals and a silver medal this year, after being 2024 Seafood New Zealand Seafood Champion for their salmon fillet. The 2025 Coast Kiwis Favourite Farmers Market is Otago Farmers Market. A popular choice, Otago Farmers Market has received this award a record – six times!

The 2025 Outstanding Food Producer Awards achieved new records with 405 products from 125 producers entered for assessment across seven categories. This led to 313 medals being awarded and 14 Champions named. This was thanks to the service of 27 judges and 16 stewards who assessed all the products at the NEFF Showroom in Parnell over two days in late February.

Celebrating the best of New Zealand's food and drink producers, the Outstanding Food Producer Awards recognise excellence and innovation in food and non-alcoholic drinks. Since 2018, the Awards have become a prestigious platform for showcasing the diverse and exceptional offerings of Kiwi food and drink producers to food lovers.

Food lovers will easily find the country’s top produce with outstanding products entitled to wear gold, silver, and bronze medals – ensuring that the produce has been assessed and is of outstanding quality. Each year, more than 3,000,000 medal stickers are added to products across New Zealand, providing confidence for consumers to buy local.

Awards founders Kathie Bartley and Nicola McConnell made special thanks to partners whose support makes the Outstanding Food Producer Awards possible; new partners dish, NEFF and the New Zealand Food Innovation Network joining; Leefield Station; BYD Auto New Zealand, Coast FM, Emerson’s, Farro, FMCG Business, Label & Litho and Seafood New Zealand.

Outstanding Food Producer Awards 2025 Champions

Leefield Station Supreme Champion: Matangi, Matangi 30-45 Day Dry Aged Sirloin Steak Cutlet (Hawke’s Bay)

dish Hero Ingredient Champion: Conscious Valley, Conscious Valley Thick Cut Loin Chops (Manawatu-Wanganui)

Leefield Station Dairy Champion: Island Gelato Co: Island Gelato Co Summer Bombe Alaska Cake (Auckland)

Emerson’s Paddock Champion: Matangi, Matangi 30-45 Day Dry Aged Sirloin Steak Cutlet (Hawke’s Bay)

Seafood New Zealand Seafood Champion: Waitangi Seafoods, Blue Cod Fillets (Chatham Islands)

Farro Earth Champion: Mandys Horseradish, Mandys Horseradish Sauce (Canterbury)

Label & Litho Drinks Champion: Anthea Non-Alcoholic Drinks, Anthea Blush Botanic Spritz (Auckland)

Chocolate Bonbon Champion: Mind Your Temper, Mind Your Temper Spiced ‘Orange Hot Cross Bons’ Bonbon (Canterbury)

Chocolate Bean-to-Bar Champion: Lucid Chocolatier, Lucid Chocolatier - 52% Sourdough, Brown Butter & Sea Salt (Wairarapa)

Free-From Champion: Blue Frog Breakfast, Blue Frog Protein Mango, Macadamia & Toasted Coconut (Auckland)

BYD Auto New Zealand Sustainability Champion: Hōhepa Hawkes Bay (Hawke’s Bay)

New Zealand Food Innovation Network Emerging Business Champion: Conscious Valley, Conscious Valley Thick Cut Loin Chops (Manawatu-Wanganui)

FMCG Business New Product Champion: Forty Thieves, Forty Thieves Peanut Butter Crunchy (Auckland)

Boutique New Product Champion: The Smoke Shed, Bunneys Worcester Sauce (Waikato)

Coast NZ Kiwis Favourite Food Producer: Akaroa Salmon (Canterbury)

Coast Kiwis Favourite Farmers Market: Otago Farmers Market (Otago)

