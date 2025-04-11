Proposed Spectrum Fee Increases Threaten New Zealand’s Community Access Media Sector

The Community Access Media Alliance (CAMA) raises urgent concerns over the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s (MBIE) proposed increases to radio spectrum licence fees, warning that the changes could undermine New Zealand’s Community Access Media Sector.

The proposed fee increases, outlined in MBIE’s Review of Radio Spectrum Licence Fees 2025, could see a hike in standard licence costs and new and modified licences. CAMA believes these changes will disproportionately impact the 12 Community Access Media stations, which already face significant financial pressures.

A vital public service at risk

Community Access Media plays a critical role in Aotearoa, ensuring that ethnic minorities, people with disabilities, rural communities, and other underrepresented groups can access and create hyper-local media for their communities. The sector also provides emergency broadcasting services, as seen during the Hawke’s Bay floods in 2023, when AM radio became the sole lifeline for affected communities.

CAMA chair Phil Grey says these proposed increases fail to recognise community-driven radio's essential public service function.

“At a time when stations are already struggling with rising operational costs, these incremental cost rises could push some closer to the brink of closure.”

Financial pressures already mounting

According to recent data, Community Access Media stations are already operating under extreme financial strain:

Annual transmission costs more than $366K across the sector each year, with some stations paying over $50K. A 2024 survey projected a $80K funding shortfall in operational costs, despite NZ On Air’s significant contributions.

Many stations lack backup power generators and face additional costs to maintain transmission capabilities during emergencies.

CAMA calls for exemption or alternative fee structures

CAMA is urging the Coalition Government to introduce a Public Service Exemption Model, where Community Access Media stations are exempt from fee increases or provided with subsidised rates.

“This aligns with international best practices,” adds Phil Grey, citing UNESCO’s recognition of community radio’s role in fostering democracy, social cohesion, and emergency preparedness.

Urgent action required

CAMA has submitted a formal response to MBIE, advocating for policy changes to protect the future of Community Access Media. Friends of the sector are encouraged to support the sector by:

Submitting feedback to MBIE before today’s April 11, 2025 deadline .

. Contacting local MPs to raise awareness of the issue.

Supporting Community Access Media stations through donations or partnerships.

“New Zealand’s Community Access Media sector has been serving the public for decades,” says Phil Grey. “It’s time for the Coalition Government to recognise its value and ensure it can continue to thrive.”

You can learn more about our core services here or via cama.nz.

