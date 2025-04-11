Generate Named As Finalist For The 2025 INFINZ Award For Diversified Growth Fund Manager Of The Year

INFINZ Awards Finalist (Photo/Supplied)

We’re proud to announce that Generate is a finalist for the 2025 INFINZ Award for Diversified Growth Fund Manager of the Year. This is the second year in a row Generate has been nominated for this prestigious award.

The annual INFINZ (Institute of Finance Professionals New Zealand) Awards recognise innovation and excellence in New Zealand's financial sector ecosystem.

The award has extended coverage to include KiwiSaver growth funds, in recognition of the significant growth of KiwiSaver funds under management, with their assets invested beyond NZ in widely diversified portfolios.

Finalists for the Diversified Growth Fund Manager of the Year Award were selected through a rigorous analysis of risk-adjusted past performance over the last five calendar years by financial actuary firm Melville Jessup Weaver. Fund performance was assessed against an independent benchmark calculated by the judging panel using headline market indices.

We’re rightly proud that our Generate KiwiSaver Growth Fund met these criteria, thanks to its consistently strong returns and the skill of our expert investment team. Among other achievements, the Generate KiwiSaver Growth Fund has ranked in the top three funds for 10-year returns every quarter since it’s been eligible (June 2023)*. See more on its strong returns here.

Generate’s dedication to excellence in fund performance has been a key factor in its success as one of the fastest-growing KiwiSaver providers, now with more than 160,000 members.

The Diversified Growth Fund Manager of the Year Award winner will be announced at the INFINZ gala event on May 13 in Auckland.

*Morningstar KiwiSaver Survey December Quarter 2024 (and all prior Morningstar KiwiSaver Surveys for the quarters since June 2023.)

