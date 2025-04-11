Booster Savvy Finalist In INFINZ Awards

Booster’s Savvy debit card is continuing its run of awards recognition, this time as a finalist at the Institute of Finance Professionals NZ (INFINZ) Awards, in the Innovation in Financial Services category.

Savvy is a debit card linked to an investment account, that offers competitive rates of return, frictionless spending and a smart app to track spending and grow savings.

Savvy gained international recognition at the Fintech Futures 2024 Banking Tech Awards, being awarded Highly Commended in the ‘Best User/Customer Experience Initiative for Consumers’ category and was also a finalist in the Best Use of Tech in Private Banking/Wealth Management’ category.

Booster’s Chief Executive Officer Di Papadopoulos says it’s fantastic that Savvy is also being recognised at home in New Zealand.

“Savvy has hit a cord with Kiwis - you can earn a meaningful return on your money while at the same time accessing it easily. That is pretty unique, says Papadopoulos.

“We have paid over $800,000 in returns so far. It’s great to see that money going back into our customers pockets.

“But what really sets Savvy apart is how it helps people to manage their budgets. It can automatically divvy up your pay when it arrives, build savings and monitor progress.

"We’re delighted to get local and global recognition for Savvy. At the Fintech Futures Awards in London in December, Savvy was sitting alongside international heavy hitters like J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo, and Merrill Wealth Management,” says Papadopoulos.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Here in New Zealand at the INFINZ awards, Savvy is among a host of fantastic Kiwi products and companies. It’s an exciting time in financial services with innovation creating a lot more competition and options for people to manage their money.

“We’re extremely proud of Savvy, the people and the work it took to bring such an innovative product to New Zealand’s financial services market,” says Papadopoulos.

NOTE:

The Booster Savvy Scheme (‘Savvy’) is not a bank account and Booster is not a registered bank. Savvy is a managed fund and Booster Investment Management Limited is the manager and issuer of Savvy. Find Savvy’s Product Disclosure Statement, and other important information about Savvy (including a comparison document highlighting some of the differences between Savvy and a bank account) here.

Savvy is a digital account with a Mastercard debit card and can also be used with EFTPOS if people don’t want to use contactless payments or it’s not available.

About Booster

Booster (www.booster.co.nz) is one of the six government-appointed default KiwiSaver scheme providers with over $7 billion in FUM on behalf of over 200,000 investors across KiwiSaver, Superannuation and Investment Funds.

Booster is committed to offering everyday Kiwis investment opportunities in New Zealand, that benefit both investors and the wider economy.

Booster Tahi is the specialist investment fund set up to facilitate investment in privately owned small to medium-sized New Zealand businesses

NZX listed Private Land and Property Fund (PLPF) offers Kiwis the opportunity to invest in productive agricultural and horticultural land and property assets

NZX listed Booster Innovation Fund (BIF) helps Kiwis invest in early-stage innovation and tech start-ups originated or being developed here in Aotearoa

© Scoop Media

