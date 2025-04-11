NZME Celebrates Excellence With Impressive Number Of Award Finalists

New Zealand Media and Entertainment is celebrating an exceptional achievement in New Zealand's media landscape, securing close to 140 finalist positions across both the prestigious Voyager Media Awards and the New Zealand Radio and Podcast Awards.

NZME has achieved an impressive 108 finalist nominations across 47 categories in the New Zealand Radio and Podcast Awards including two for the coveted Blackie Award and Best Music Network Breakfast Show, and three for Network/Metropolitan Station of the Year. Additionally, NZME’s newsroom is celebrating 28 finalist nominations for the Voyager Media Awards including Digital News Provider of the Year and two finalist spots for Weekly Newspaper of the Year and Regional Newspaper of the Year.

Jason Winstanley, NZME Chief Audio Officer, says the nominations demonstrate the company’s strength across both traditional and digital audio platforms.

"To secure 108 finalist positions across 47 categories at the New Zealand Radio and Podcast Awards is phenomenal. This achievement demonstrates the breadth and depth of our audio talent across our radio networks and dynamic podcast portfolio. Our team continues to innovate, entertain, and inform audiences across New Zealand and these nominations are well-deserved recognition of their outstanding work."

Murray Kirkness, NZ Herald editor in chief, says: "These nominations reflect the journalistic excellence that defines our newsrooms. Being recognised with 28 finalist positions at the Voyager Media Awards is testament to our team's commitment to delivering high-quality, impactful journalism across all platforms. This recognition from our industry peers validates our continued investment in trusted, quality reporting and storytelling."

Michael Boggs, NZME CEO, says the dual success across NZME's publishing and audio divisions demonstrates the company's unique strength as an integrated media company delivering content across multiple platforms to meet the diverse needs of New Zealand audiences.

"Being recognised with such an impressive number of finalists across both awards is a testament to the exceptional talent across our business. This recognition reinforces our position as New Zealand's leading media company and validates our strategy of investing in quality content creation across all our channels."

Winners will be announced at the respective awards ceremonies. The 2025 Voyager Media Awards are taking place on Friday 16 May 2025 and the 2025 Radio and Podcast Awards will be held on Thursday 5 June.

