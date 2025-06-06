Motion Strengthens Leadership Team With New Board And Advisory Appointment

FTN Motion, makers of the Streetdog electric motorbike, has announced the appointment of two new members to its Board of Directors and a new addition to its Advisory Board, as the company focuses on building a strong, efficient foundation for operations across New Zealand and Australia.

The announcement comes as FTN wraps up its first production run of the new Streetdog80 for customers here in Aotearoa. With most bikes nearly out the door, the team is now gearing up to start building in June for its first Australian deliveries.

Board Appointments Reinforce Operational Capability

Jamie France, formerly an advisor to FTN, has joined the company’s Board of Directors. France was an early Rocket Lab employee and served as Global Launch Director for the Electron rocket program, leading a team of over 300 engineers and technicians across New Zealand and the U.S.

FTN co-founder Luke Sinclair said France brings valuable experience in building operational structure during periods of growth.

“Jamie has helped build complex operations from the ground up,” said Sinclair. “We’re not chasing hyper-scale - we’re focused on building a well-run, efficient company that can deliver consistently to customers across New Zealand and Australia. Jamie understands how to get that right.”

Also joining the Board is Jenny Cresswell, the former Head of Strategy and Chief Financial Officer at Hyundai Motors New Zealand. Cresswell’s commercial and financial leadership adds depth to FTN’s governance as the company works to refine its operations and long-term planning.

Advisory Board Welcomes New Voice in Urban Mobility

FTN’s Advisory Board has also welcomed Mariko Mura Davidson, a product leader with 15 years of experience at the intersection of transport innovation and go-to-market strategy. She currently holds a senior role at Wombi, a U.S.-based e-bike subscription company, and has previously led product initiatives at Ford Motor Company and Microsoft, where she focused on launching technologies that improve urban mobility and reduce environmental impact.

Mariko’s go-to-market expertise is exactly what we need as we begin selling in Australia,” said Sinclair. “She brings a sharp understanding of how to position and scale innovative products in new markets. Her experience will be instrumental in establishing the Streetdog as a smart, sustainable choice for urban commuters across New Zealand and Australia.

Davidson joins existing advisor Roland Krueger, former CEO of Dyson, who has been working with FTN over the past year. With prior leadership roles at BMW and Infiniti, Krueger brings a strong design and product mindset to the table. Based part-time in New Zealand, he had been following FTN’s journey before joining as an advisor.

