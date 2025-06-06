Cambridge Is Open For Business With $45M Energy Boost

This morning, Waipā Networks cut the ribbon on its newly commissioned 33kV zone substation alongside Transpower’s Grid Exit Point (GXP) - a combined investment of over $45 million.

Over 200 attendees gathered in Hautapu to mark the commissioning of the Waipā Networks 33kV substation and Transpower Grid Exit Point (Photo/Supplied)

With Waipā's population set to grow to around 75,000 over the next 25 years and another 13,200 homes to be built in and around the area, Waipā Networks’ new substation will significantly enhance resilience and future capacity to support our rapidly growing district.

Over 200 attendees gathered in Hautapu to mark the commissioning of the two projects, with the event opening with a karakia and the gifting of a special taonga by Ngāti Korokī-Kahukura and Ngāti Hauā mana whenua.

Waipā Networks Chief Executive Sean Horgan acknowledged everyone involved, including key partners, Transpower, and his team, for their mahi. He described the completion of this major infrastructure project as a landmark achievement and a first for Waipā Networks.

A special taonga was gifted by Ngāti Korokī-Kahukura and Ngāti Hauā mana whenua. Left to right - Waipā Mayor Susan O'Regan, Nigel Barbour, Sean Horgan, Mark Ryall, Vinnie Taute and Haimona Samuels (Photo/Supplied)

"This milestone represents a solid step forward for our business and the district's energy future, supporting our growing business community by enhancing our ability to connect large new electricity loads to the network.

"It’s more than a technical achievement - it’s a declaration of intent. It strengthens our network, enables growth within Waipā, and lays the foundation for a low-carbon, electrified future."

Horgan noted the timing was especially meaningful as the company celebrates over a century of service to the Waipā district and its communities.

"We are 100% owned by our customers, and it is an honour to look back at 100 years of service, while at the same time looking ahead to the future. Our mission remains the same: to deliver safe, reliable, and affordable electricity and to do it in a way that unlocks opportunities for our community.

Located in one of Waikato’s fastest-growing industrial zones, the new substation is designed to power the future, enabling electrified transport, low-carbon agriculture, regional manufacturing, and greater integration of solar, battery, and smart grid technologies.

"This is modern infrastructure, designed for a modern district that’s ready for growth."

Bodie Tihoi Huitoroa-Taylor telling the story about the special taonga that he carved (Photo/Supplied)

Transpower Executive General Manager Grid Delivery Mark Ryall says that Waipa is just one of many regions where demand for electricity is rapidly growing.

"Across the motu, we expect demand to grow around 70% by 2050 as Kiwis increasingly electrify the way we live and work. Transpower has a key enabling role for this energy transition as the owner and operator of our electricity transmission grid, working with our electricity sector partners across Aotearoa to deliver the reliable power system that our communities need to thrive and prosper."

Transpower has completed 20 customer projects to connect new demand or relocate existing assets to make way for development over the last 18 months, not including new generation. During the same time, a further 15 projects have progressed to delivery, which involves detailed design or construction, and 23 have entered the investigation stage.

"These projects mean our local lines company partners like Waipā Networks can provide more power to their communities and big industrial users can electrify their operations. The future is bright, renewable and affordable, but getting there will require a heap of investment from Transpower and our partners across the industry. That’s an investment in our prosperity and energy security, and the hard mahi is well underway."

Waipā is growing faster than ever before, and so is the need for a reliable and resilient electricity network.

Waipā Mayor Susan O’Regan said it was a significant milestone not just for Cambridge, but for the entire Waipā district.

"It’s more than the completion of a critical infrastructure project, it’s a powerful symbol of growth, progress and foresight, and represents confidence in our district’s future," she said.

"We’re building real communities - connected, thriving places where people can live and raise families, and where businesses can grow and succeed. Energy is a critical part and enabler of this."

As the district steps into a new age of electricity, Horgan said the new substation is only the beginning.

"We’re also defining the design of our future network architecture for Te Awamutu and Kihikihi, harnessing new technology to provide practical and reliable solutions for our customers," he adds.

"It’s about delivering for all of our communities; past, present, and future".

