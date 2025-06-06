Kiwi Investment Volumes On Wall Street At Near Record Levels - US Treasury Data

Michael McCarthy (Photo/Supplied)

The value of Kiwi’s investments in Wall Street has reached a near record high, according to new data from the US Treasury.

The latest figures show New Zealanders' ownership of US securities, including shares and bonds, hit US$67.1 billion in March 2025, more than double the value of five years ago.[1]

Shares in listed companies are the largest investment, with US$51.3 billion in US stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) – a 152% increase over the same month in 2020. US government and corporate bonds account for another US$14.8 billion.

Michael McCarthy, Australia and New Zealand CEO of share-trading platform moomoo, says the data highlights the growing scale of international reach and diversification by Kiwi investors.

He says New Zealand’s low interest-rate environment in recent years has pushed investors to seek higher yields abroad, especially in US equities and tech-heavy indices, which have delivered strong returns post-COVID.

McCarthy says fintech platforms are now democratising entry into international markets for younger investors, who have a particular interest in US tech stocks and ETFs.

“We have seen that the relatively strong Kiwi dollar in the earlier post-pandemic period made US investments more attractive and affordable for Kiwi investors.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“There was an awareness that exposure to US assets could provide a hedge against domestic inflation and NZD depreciation, especially relevant given recent macroeconomic volatility.

“We have also seen large institutional investors, such as the NZ Super Fund and KiwiSaver providers, steadily increase their exposure to global equities to diversify risk and chase international growth,” he says.

McCarthy says growing local demand from retail investors has seen them launch its trading platform in NZ this week, to lower barriers to entry by offering the lowest fees in the local market for unlimited US trades as well as the widest range of US stocks and ETFs.

Founded in Silicon Valley in 2018, moomoo has grown to over 25 million users in the US, Singapore, Australia, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong and Malaysia. The platform’s New Zealand launch follows its entry into the trans-Tasman market, where it recorded the most downloads of any online broker app within its first two years.

Kiwi traders will now be able to trade more than 22,000 stocks and ETFs across the US, Australia and Hong Kong, including more than 15,000 US stocks and ETFs for only US$99c per trade (NZ$1.66).

McCarthy says the platform has been designed to accommodate both novice and experienced investors.

moomoo app (Photo/Supplied)

“One of the unique features of moomoo is its ability to enable ‘social investing’, whereby the online community of global users are able to support and learn from one another, including sharing investing ideas and insights on stocks.

“This allows everyone from beginners to seasoned investors to learn investment strategies and share this experience with other users around the world. We also offer structured learning experiences and additional educational resources to assist users on their investment journey.”

McCarthy says these resources help investors explore market trends, identify opportunities and make informed decisions that align with their risk levels and goals.

He says the platform also allows 24-hour US trading, every trading day, eliminating significant time zone barriers to enable local investors to capitalise on opportunities at any time.

“The US Treasury data shows New Zealand has a strong investing culture, and we see growing demand for more sophisticated tools that empower retail investors to navigate global markets with confidence.

“We are able to provide real-time market data, AI-powered analytics, advanced charting tools and curated news from financial media outlets. These features help reduce the complexity of financial markets into intuitive, actionable insights that are integrated into the platform's interface.

McCarthy says as part of its New Zealand launch, moomoo is offering new users $0 commission trading on Australian and US stocks for the first 30 days, with free reward stocks for users upon eligible deposits.

He says with the moomoo app now available in New Zealand, local investors can also access options trading and dividend reinvestment plans for US stocks, catering to the diverse investment needs of New Zealanders.

Note:

[1] U.S. Department of the Treasury. Treasury International Capital (TIC) Data: Table 1. Treasury International Capital (TIC) System website. [Publication Date, if available on the page]. Available from: https://ticdata.treasury.gov/resource-center/data-chart-center/tic/Documents/slt_table1.html. Accessed June 1, 2025.

© Scoop Media

