Three Lotto Players Share $1 Million

7 June 2025

Three lucky Lotto players from Kerikeri, Palmerston North and Timaru will be dreaming big tonight after each winning $333,333 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw. The winning tickets were sold at Woolworths Kerikeri, and on MyLotto to players from Palmerston North and Timaru.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $17 million.

Meanwhile, a lucky Strike player will also be celebrating after winning $200,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Four Square Cloverlea in Palmerston North.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

