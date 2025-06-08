An Unforgettable Night, For A Cause That Never Sleeps

Elephant Hill Gala Dinner & Charity Auction returns to support the Hastings & Napier Women’s Refuges.

One of Hawke’s Bay’s most elegant fundraising events is returning this winter, with the second annual Elephant Hill Gala Dinner & Charity Auction set to take place on Saturday 30 August 2025.

Hosted in the stunning surrounds of Elephant Hill Winery, the evening of glamour and celebration will bring together fine food, exquisite wine, live entertainment and a charity auction - all in support of Family VIP Services, the organisation who provide the services of the Hastings & Napier Women’s Refuges.

Guests will begin their evening with cocktails and canapés in the exclusive underground cellar, followed by a three-course dinner especially created by well-known chef, Ben Cruse, and matched with premium Elephant Hill wines.

The event will be MC’d by wine writer and broadcaster Yvonne Lorkin, with a charity auction showcasing luxury items and curated experiences donated by supporters.

Family VIP Services Business Manager, Julie Hart, says the night is about more than just glamour - it’s about standing with those in the community who need it most.

“This is a night of generosity, connection, and hope. Tickets sold help to fund our emergency Safe House accommodation, crisis intervention, legal advocacy and long-term support for women, children, and men impacted by family violence in Hawke’s Bay,” she says.

Family VIP Services received 1001 referrals into their services last year and provided over 2,000 bed nights’ accommodation through their safe houses.

Following the success of last year’s inaugural gala, which raised significant funds for frontline services, the 2025 event is expected to sell out. Early bird tickets are now available at www.familyvip.org.nz/2025-gala for $195pp until 30 June (or $225pp from 1 July). Tables can be reserved for groups and businesses.

“This is not just a dinner - it’s a stand for safer futures. We’d love to see the community come together again to make this our most impactful event yet,” says Ms Hart.

