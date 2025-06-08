Apprentice Claims National Building Title

Tauranga’s Scott Davies (20) beat out regional champions from across New Zealand to take the title of New Zealand’s top apprentice at the New Zealand Certified Builders (NZCB) Apprentice Challenge National Final, in Hamilton on 6-7 June.

Jack Mathis (19) from Waikato took second place, Nelson local Charlette Bone (39) finished third, and Taranaki’s Jake Dugdale (34) was awarded the Chairperson’s Personality Award.

The NZCB Apprentice Challenge is now in its fifteenth year. Finalists were judged on their craftsmanship, commitment to the trade, and examples of their work.

The event, held in partnership with BCITO, saw over 100 apprentices compete in regional heats in April, with 19 finalists qualifying for the national event.

The Papamoa local took home the prestigious Ken Read Memorial Trophy, a $10,000 prize pack from Mitre 10 Trade, and national recognition as one of the industry’s promising up-and-comers.

“I’ve had a great time competing alongside other apprentices from all over the country. The competition really pushed me, so to come away with the win is just unreal,” says Scott.

“This award goes to my family and mum, in particular, who have been behind me the whole way. A big shout out also to the sponsors, who have been really generous with their support.”

As part of the two-day final, competitors were challenged to build a traditional carpenter’s stool in just one hour. The high-pressure build was designed to test speed, precision, and decision-making under pressure.

The judging panel included Jonathan Tito, Industry Advocate for Carpentry at BCITO; Mark Dawson, Industry Advocate at Waihanga Ara Rau; and 2024 Apprentice Challenge winner Daniel Smith.

NZCB Chief Executive Malcolm Fleming says the Apprentice Challenge tests apprentices on the standards NZCB expects from its builders.

“Performing well here means they’re ready to step into the industry and build with the quality New Zealanders rely on.

“All the apprentices showed incredible craftsmanship, we are excited to watch their careers develop from here.

Greg Durkin, BCITO Director, said it was exciting to see that 14 of the finalists were BCITO apprentices.

“The talent and dedication on display this weekend was outstanding. Seeing 14 BCITO apprentices among the finalists shows the strength of our apprenticeships and the calibre of young people entering the trades. We are incredibly proud to support them as they shape the future of New Zealand’s building industry.

Competitions like the NZCB Apprentice Challenge are more than just a test of skill—they build confidence and sharpen real-world abilities. It is inspiring to see how events like this contribute to a thriving, high-quality construction workforce.”

The Apprentice Challenge National Final was held alongside NZCB’s annual conference, which brought together around 400 industry professionals.

Note to the editor: First place won a $10,000 prize pack sponsored by Mitre 10 Trade

Second place won a $7,000 prize pack sponsored by Milwaukee

Third place won a $5,000 prize pack sponsored by GIB

Chairperson’s Personality of the Year won a $3,000 prize pack sponsored by Paslode.

All winners are happy to speak with media.

About NZCB

New Zealand Certified Builders (NZCB) represents 3,000 members who construct high-quality homes for everyday New Zealanders. It’s the only builder association in New Zealand with strict entry criteria that requires all members to hold a recognised industry trade qualification in carpentry. This means homeowners can rely on NZCB builders to produce high quality new builds and renovations, backed by the 10-Year Halo Guarantee.

About BCITO

The Building and Construction Industry Training Organisation (BCITO) is New Zealand’s leading building and construction apprenticeship provider. It is proudly New Zealand owned and with a 34-year track record, it is a trusted partner in the sector, delivering over 55,000 trade qualified professionals in 16 different trades.

