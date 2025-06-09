Energy Sector Unites To Future-Proof Tomorrow’s Workforce

The Electricity Engineers’ Association (EEA) and Energy Resources Aotearoa have signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding to develop a comprehensive 2025 national energy workforce report and action plan.

This collaborative initiative brings together two of New Zealand’s leading energy industry bodies to develop an evidence-based, sector-wide workforce strategy that encompasses electricity supply, energy resources, large energy users, and the service sector.

The report will identify critical workforce gaps, training needs, and future skills necessary to support the evolving energy sector landscape. It will also map the current schooling, vocational, and tertiary pathways while proposing actionable solutions for attracting, developing, and retaining the workforce required to power New Zealand’s future.

John Carnegie, Chief Executive of Energy Resources Aotearoa, says this partnership marks a turning point for workforce development in the energy sector.

"By aligning analysis across all forms of energy, we can provide a clearer picture of workforce needs and better coordinate investment in talent development.

It's about building a resilient, skilled workforce that’s ready to lead the future for our energy sector."

Nicki Sutherland, Chief Executive of Electricity Engineers’ Association, says the new partnership is a significant step forward for the sector’s workforce planning.

"Through this initiative, EEA and Energy Resources Aotearoa aim to foster a more unified energy sector by strengthening cross-industry collaboration and aligning efforts around shared workforce priorities as we journey towards a lower emissions future.

By breaking down traditional silos, the partnership seeks to ensure that workforce planning reflects the full complexity of the sector’s challenges and opportunities enabling smarter, more coordinated action to meet the demands of a low-emissions future."

The final report will be published in December 2025 and launched at a national event that will engage government, iwi, educators, industry leaders, and community stakeholders.

About Energy Resources Aotearoa

About Energy Resources Aotearoa Energy Resources Aotearoa is New Zealand’s peak energy industry body. We represent participants from right across the energy system, providing a strategic sector perspective on energy issues and their adjacent portfolios. Please visit our website for further details about our members and to learn more about Energy Resources Aotearoa's initiatives.

About the Electricity Engineers' Association

The EEA is a membership body that works across the electricity sector. EEA is independent of interests and works with industry, for industry to unite, guide, and educate our talented workforce while making sure the voices of our membership are represented and heard through legislative and regulatory change.

