Lodestone Energy Expands Solar Footprint Into The South Island

New Zealand’s leading solar energy company, Lodestone Energy, continues to expand its footprint with its first South Island solar project in Clandeboye, Canterbury. Construction is set to begin in June 2025, with first generation expected in the third quarter of 2026.

The Clandeboye solar farm will generate 43 GWh of renewable electricity annually and is similar in scale to the company’s sites at Kaitaia, Edgecumbe, Whitianga, and Waiotahe. This addition will be Lodestone’s fifth generation plant underway in the five years since inception.

Lodestone’s decision to select Clandeboye as its next site to develop ensures they can serve their growing customer base in the South Island.

Lodestone Managing Director Gary Holden says: “Adding new generation at this pace is a crucial part of our vision to ensure New Zealand has a ‘solar farm in every community’. We are committed to ensuring customers in all regions will have access to low cost, renewable energy, and solar is the perfect way to complement the existing South Island hydro resources. Canterbury is the ideal location for solar: there is plenty of sunshine, and it fits well with the electricity demand for irrigation and milk production.”

In addition to Clandeboye, Lodestone has previously announced that four more sites have reached consent and five others are in the planning and consenting process. The company recently completed a $50 million capital raise and is continuing its successful partnership with Westpac, increasing its banking facilities to support its expansion plans.

As demand for electricity grows, increased solar production is expected to bring down electricity prices and will play a crucial role in stabilising energy supply during low rainfall periods across the grid.

“We are planning to add a number of South Island sites over the next couple of years. Electrification of industrial boilers and the growing interest in electric cars will mean new generation will be needed for many years to come. Customers seeking a low-cost hedge against rising power prices is a compelling reason to build as quickly as we can,” Holden added.

For the Clandeboye project, Lodestone has partnered with Ethical Power, a proven renewable energy engineering, procurement and construction service provider, with established operations in New Zealand.

Ethical Power New Zealand Managing Director Matt Rowe says: “We are proud to partner with a company that is making great progress in the renewable energy sector and is aligned on the potential value solar can deliver to New Zealand. Our international construction experience alongside Lodestone’s local market experience makes for a strong partnership.”

Lodestone is leasing 42 hectares from Clearwater Farm for this project, who will be responsible for providing natural vegetation management on the site through grazing of sheep. The project will include a native planting buffer along the perimeter, enhancing the landscape with natural visual screening. The site will be connected to the Alpine Energy distribution network.

Lodestone Energy Limited is New Zealand’s leading utility-scale solar generation company. It was founded in 2019 to accelerate the national effort to decarbonise the energy sector. It is achieving this by developing a nationwide portfolio of right-sized solar farms in the right places, leveraging the best available technology, delivered in collaboration with local communities and customers. Lodestone Energy aims to contribute a substantial amount of solar production to the country’s electricity market and be a leader in bringing solar-based energy solutions to customers. Learn more at www.lodestoneenergy.co.nz.

