Mindful Fashion Announces New Sponsor For Circular Business Innovation Award

Mindful Fashion New Zealand is pleased to announce that entries are now open for the Circular Business Innovation Award, a category within the Mindful Fashion Circular Design Awards 2025, celebrating bold leadership and innovation in New Zealand’s transition to a circular economy.

This year, the Circular Business Innovation Award is supported by a new sponsor - Untouched World, a pioneer in sustainable fashion and last year’s winner of the award. By stepping into the role of sponsor in 2025, Untouched World is demonstrating its ongoing commitment to positive impact and leadership across the fashion and textile industry.

“With an estimated 143 tonnes of clothing waste sent to landfill every day in New Zealand, it's imperative we shift to a more circular way of operating — one that designs out waste and keeps our clothing and textiles in use,” says Jacinta FitzGerald, Chief Executive of Mindful Fashion. “This award recognises the businesses leading that shift — turning challenge into opportunity and inspiring change at every level of the system.”

The Circular Business Innovation Award recognises businesses across the fibre, textile, and clothing sectors that are actively embedding circular principles into their operations - from product design to business models, supply chain innovation to end-of-life solutions. The award is open to all New Zealand-based businesses committed to accelerating circular practices that regenerate, reduce waste, and rethink value creation

“Untouched World has long been at the forefront of sustainable business in Aotearoa,” says Jacinta FitzGerald, Chief Executive of Mindful Fashion NZ. “To see last year’s winner return as this year’s sponsor is a powerful demonstration of leadership — and a commitment to nurturing the wider ecosystem of change.”

“We’re honoured to sponsor this year’s award,” says Peri Drysdale, Founder and CEO of Untouched World. “Winning in 2024 was a powerful moment for us. It reinforced how these awards can amplify impact not just within our own operations, but across the broader industry and beyond our borders. As a company deeply committed to positive change, we believe in lifting others as we move forward.”

The Mindful Fashion Circular Design Awards are a celebration of creative thinking, collaboration, and system innovation. Now in their third year, the Awards continue to spotlight and support the changemakers shaping a thriving, resilient and regenerative future for fashion and textiles in Aotearoa.

Entries are open now and close Friday 1st August 2025.

For more information and to enter, visit:

https://mindfulfashion.co.nz/circular-design-award/2025-award

Here’s the full timeline for the Circular Design Award process leading up to the Gala event in October:

Entries open | 9th June 2025

Entries close | 1st August 2025 at 5pm

Judging | August 2025

Finalists notified | August/September

Circular Design Award Gala | 7th October 2025

