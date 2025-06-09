Business Financial Data: March 2025 Quarter

For all business financial data (BFD) industries, in the March 2025 quarter compared with the March 2024 quarter:

sales were $190 billion, up $6.1 billion (3.3 percent)

purchases were $133 billion, up $4.6 billion (3.6 percent)

Salaries and wages were $31 billion, down $363 million (1.2 percent)

operating profit was $26 billion, up $1.9 billion (8.0 percent).

When adjusting for seasonal effects, in the March 2025 quarter compared with the December 2024 quarter:

sales increased in 13 of the 14 New Zealand Standard Industrial Output Classification (NZSIOC) level 1 industries

manufacturing (up $1.7 billion); electricity, gas, water, and waste services (up $1.3 billion); and wholesale trade (up $1.2 billion) industries had the largest movements in sales.

The business financial data release covers most market industries in the New Zealand economy, using survey and tax data.

Visit the link to read this information release and to download CSV files:

Business financial data: March 2025 quarter : https://www.stats.govt.nz/information-releases/business-financial-data-march-2025-quarter/

CSV files: https://www.stats.govt.nz/large-datasets/csv-files-for-download/

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

