Business Employment Data: March 2025 Quarter

Total actual filled jobs in the March 2025 quarter were 2.26 million.

In the March 2025 quarter (compared with December 2024 quarter):

total seasonally adjusted filled jobs were down 0.1 percent (2,499 jobs).

For the year ended March 2025 compared with the year ended March 2024:

total gross earnings were up 2.3 percent ($4.0 billion).

An annual comparison is used for earnings to account for payroll timing differences between quarters.

Visit the link to read this information release and to download CSV files:

Business employment data: March 2025 quarter: https://www.stats.govt.nz/information-releases/business-employment-data-march-2025-quarter/

CSV files: https://www.stats.govt.nz/large-datasets/csv-files-for-download/

