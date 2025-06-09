Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Start Free Trial

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Business Employment Data: March 2025 Quarter

Monday, 9 June 2025, 10:59 am
Press Release: Stats NZ

Total actual filled jobs in the March 2025 quarter were 2.26 million.

In the March 2025 quarter (compared with December 2024 quarter):

  • total seasonally adjusted filled jobs were down 0.1 percent (2,499 jobs).

For the year ended March 2025 compared with the year ended March 2024:

  • total gross earnings were up 2.3 percent ($4.0 billion).

An annual comparison is used for earnings to account for payroll timing differences between quarters.

Visit the link to read this information release and to download CSV files:

  • Business employment data: March 2025 quarter: https://www.stats.govt.nz/information-releases/business-employment-data-march-2025-quarter/
  • CSV files: https://www.stats.govt.nz/large-datasets/csv-files-for-download/
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Stats NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 
 
 