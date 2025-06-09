Air New Zealand Opens Cabin Doors To Neurodiverse Families With Flight Familiarisation Experience

Air New Zealand is helping remove the unknowns of air travel for neurodivergent children and their families by creating a safe, supportive environment to practice the journey - before even taking to the skies.

In a first for the airline, and in partnership with Autism New Zealand and Acorn Neurodiversity, it has hosted a flight familiarisation experience for neurodivergent children and their families.

Held on Saturday 7 June, using Air New Zealand’s training facility, the experience replicated key stages of the air travel process including check-in, security screening, boarding, and in-cabin procedures – all within a setting that aimed to be calm and low-stress.

The aim was simple: to empower neurodivergent children with confidence and familiarity ahead of their travels, while offering their families peace of mind through firsthand experience of the journey.

This initiative forms part of Air New Zealand’s broader commitment to making travel welcoming and accessible for everyone and was led by Air New Zealand’s Enable Network, an internal group supporting employees who have a personal disability or care for someone with a disability.

Air New Zealand Senior Aircraft Programme Manager and Enable Network Lead, Ed Collett, said the airline was proud to support families who may otherwise find travel challenging.

“As the father of a young adult with autism, I know firsthand how lonely and overwhelming air travel sometimes feels. That’s why I’m incredibly proud to support Air New Zealand in offering trial flights for neurodiverse children and their families. These experiences do more than simulate travel - they build confidence, reduce fear, and help remove the invisible barriers that too often limit opportunity.

“The experience also showed the power of empathy in action. Not only did it support families, but it also gave our people a deeper understanding of how small acts can make a huge difference in someone’s journey. We look forward to building on this to make the journey even better for everyone who travels with us,” said Collett.

Chief Executive of Autism New Zealand, Dane Dougan, said the event was more than just a practice run, it was a confidence builder.

“For many families in our community, flying can feel like an impossible task. This experience gave them the tools, the time, and the space to make it possible. We’re proud to work with Air New Zealand to bring understanding and accessibility into the heart of the travel journey.”

Chief Executive of Acorn Neurodiversity, Tami Harris, emphasised the power of designing with community voices.

“This is what co-design looks like. This initiative was shaped with lived experience at the centre. It’s a reminder that inclusion isn’t about grand gestures, but meaningful, thoughtful changes that make people feel safe, welcome, and understood”

This event marks an important step in Air New Zealand’s ongoing commitment to inclusivity. The airline will continue to collaborate with community partners to identify and implement meaningful ways to enhance the travel experience for neurodiverse customers and their families.

