Marketing Mistakes That Cost Business Sellers Big - Visibility Adds Value

When selling a business visibility adds value, and cutting corners on marketing could cost you thousands at the negotiation table. In a competitive market, visibility is the key to securing strong offers and a timely sale. Too many sales campaigns rely on minimal, low-budget advertising that fails to reach serious buyers.

“When it comes to selling a business, marketing isn’t where you should be cutting costs,” says Richard O'Brien from Business for Sale listing platform nzbizbuysell.co.nz, a specialist in business sales and strategy. “Sellers need to understand that low budget often means low exposure – and that affects the interest and sale price.”

The most successful business sales are driven by active, multi-channel marketing – including advertising on all the key business for sale websites, direct outreach to current and qualified buyer databases, industry-specific promotions, and social media campaigns. It’s a strategic effort designed to fish in all the big buyer pools to capture quality leads and generate meaningful competition for the business.

“In today’s market, you have to go beyond posting a couple of basic listings,” says O’Brien. “Business buyers are usually found via the top online platforms, on investor and buyer databases and networks, and in industry-specific circles. “It pays to be visible in the key areas to have the best chance at a premium sale.”

Unfortunately, too many sellers, and even some brokers, fall into the trap of low-budget marketing, which often leads to low exposure and limited buyer interest.

For the best result when selling a business, allocate a worthy marketing budget, get the visibility and have a marketing plan that will target your most likely buyer. A well-constructed ad and proactive campaign, managed like a product launch, will attract more inquiries, better buyers, and a stronger final price.

“Good marketing pays for itself by delivering real buyer engagement.”

Whether selling independently or through a broker, investing in smart, targeted, strategic marketing is one of the best ways to maximise value and speed up the sale. With the right exposure, sellers don’t just find a buyer – they find the right buyer.

