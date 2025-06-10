Check Point Software Technologies Expands Comprehensive Cybersecurity Portfolio On Pax8 Marketplace

SYDNEY, NSW (June 10, 2025) – Pax8, the leading cloud commerce Marketplace, today announced that Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ: CHKP) is significantly expanding its presence on the Pax8 Marketplace by expanding its cybersecurity portfolio available to partners. This expansion provides Pax8's global partner ecosystem with access to Check Point's suite of AI-powered, cloud-delivered cybersecurity technologies.

The integration will provide Pax8 partners with streamlined access to Check Point's industry-leading security solutions, including:

Harmony Email & Collaboration: A complete email security platform delivering industry-leading 99.2% catch rates through advanced AI and human intelligence, providing comprehensive protection against email-based threats.

Harmony SASE: A game-changing solution offering 10x faster internet security, full mesh Zero Trust Access and optimised SD-WAN performance, incorporating mobile security, browser security and SaaS security in a single platform.

Harmony Endpoint: Complete endpoint security with advanced EPP, EDR and XDR capabilities, providing 360° protection for today's remote workforce through a single consolidated client.

Harmony Mobile: Complete mobile device security protecting corporate data across all attack vectors - apps, files, network and OS - while maintaining user experience and privacy.

Harmony Browse: Multi-layered web threat prevention ensuring fast, safe browsing on managed and unmanaged devices without compromising user experience.

Multi-layered web threat prevention ensuring fast, safe browsing on managed and unmanaged devices without compromising user experience. Infinity MDR: Check Point experts monitor the entire infrastructure, covering network, endpoint, email, cloud, and IoT devices. Infinity MDR/MPR provides users access to Check Point's top analysts, researchers and incident response staff.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading "The expansion of Check Point's portfolio on our Marketplace represents a significant milestone in our partnership and underscores our commitment to delivering enterprise-level security solutions to our MSPs," said Oguo Atuanya, Corporate Vice President of Vendor Experience at Pax8. "Our partners will now have access to the majority of Check Point's security ecosystem - from email and endpoint protection to cloud security and SASE solutions - all managed through a single, intuitive platform. This unified approach enables MSPs to deliver cybersecurity strategies to their SMB clients, while streamlining operations and driving greater profitability."

This access is enabled through the Check Point Infinity Platform, AI-powered and cloud-delivered, which provides MSSPs with unified management and a seamless experience to oversee their security operations. The platform offers a comprehensive interface for monitoring customer activity, rapidly identifying security threats, tracking attacker behaviors and efficiently managing security incidents.

“This integration demonstrates our commitment to supporting MSPs with enterprise-grade security solutions,” said Shahar Divon, Director of WW MSSP & SMB Sales at Check Point. “By bringing our technologies to Pax8’s single Marketplace, we're empowering partners to deliver cybersecurity strategies that protect their clients across all attack vectors, while simplifying management and driving business growth."

