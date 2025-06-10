Commvault Boosts Quantum-Safe Encryption To Tackle Emerging Cyber Risks

Commvault has expanded its quantum-safe encryption toolkit, becoming one of the first major cyber resilience vendors to support the Hamming Quasi-Cyclic (HQC) algorithm—part of its broader strategy to protect against next-generation threats enabled by quantum computing.

The company announced today that its Commvault Cloud platform now supports HQC, a NIST-recommended algorithm designed to address “harvest now, decrypt later” risks. These involve adversaries capturing encrypted data today to decode it in the future, once quantum computing reaches sufficient maturity.

“Quantum computing will change everything we know about encryption and cyber defence,” said Bill O’Connell, Commvault’s CSO. “Our goal is to stay ahead of these shifts, giving customers the tools they need before threats materialize.”

Commvault’s commitment to post-quantum cryptography dates back to August 2024, when it introduced a crypto-agility framework and support for standards like CRYSTALS-Kyber and SPHINCS+. With today’s additions, the company continues to set the pace in an increasingly urgent race.

The update is especially relevant for sectors like healthcare and finance, where data must be protected for decades. Commvault’s Risk Analysis tools help organizations pinpoint which data sets could benefit from quantum-safe encryption, making the transition easier through a simple checkbox interface.

“Quantum readiness has become a business imperative,” said IDC’s Phil Goodwin. “Commvault’s leadership in this space positions it as a proactive player in data protection.”

The PQC features are immediately available for all Commvault Cloud users on version CPR 2024 (11.36) and above.

