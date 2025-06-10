Pax8 To Unlock The Era Of Managed Intelligence For SMBs

SYDNEY, NSW (June 10, 2025) Pax8, a leading cloud commerce marketplace, today announced at their annual Beyond conference the development of the first-ever Managed Intelligence Toolkit available in Q2 2026 that will enable managed service providers (MSPs) to deliver transformative AI solutions at scale to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). This will accelerate the shift of MSPs into the Managed Intelligence era.

Pax8 is building a Managed Intelligence Toolkit, which is a purpose-built unified environment for MSPs to orchestrate, scale and manage agentic automation across their SMB customers. By integrating Model Context Protocol (MCP) into Pax8’s Marketplace commerce APIs and catalog infrastructure, Microsoft Copilots and agents will interact with the Marketplace directly.

In this effort, Pax8 will include the use and delivery of Microsoft Copilot Studio, Microsoft Azure AI Foundry, Model Context Protocol (MCP), and Microsoft Entra Agent ID, with Pax8’s Marketplace, orchestration infrastructure, and partner ecosystem. Together, these technologies will enable agents to search, procure, and orchestrate services autonomously and in real time, allowing MSPs to become even better strategic advisors to their clients. As a result, MSPs will evolve into Managed Intelligence Providers (MIPs), delivering more than just infrastructure but agentic transformation and business outcomes to their SMB clients.

“MSPs are no longer just managing infrastructure—they’re managing intelligence,” said Scott Chasin, CEO at Pax8. “Our platform development utilising the latest Microsoft AI solutions will unlock a future where SMBs can scale through digital labor, and MSPs become the architects of that transformation.”

Accelerating the MSP Shift into the Managed Intelligence Era

The Pax8 Marketplace brings additional breakthrough innovations directly into the hands of MSPs:

Microsoft Copilot Studio and Pax8 Frameworks : Pax8 will offer verticalised agent templates and curated solution bundles designed for deployment through Microsoft Copilot Studio, allowing partners to compose and customise domain-specific agents easily.

: Pax8 will offer verticalised agent templates and curated solution bundles designed for deployment through Microsoft Copilot Studio, allowing partners to compose and customise domain-specific agents easily. Microsoft Agent Identity with Entra Agent ID: With Microsoft Entra Agent ID, agents sourced and deployed through Pax8 can be assigned unique, scoped identities across customer tenants, enabling fine-grained control and policy enforcement at scale.

What’s Coming

To accelerate this transformation, Pax8 is also launching:

30+ Guided Growth Journeys : Structured enablement paths designed to help MSPs and their customers adopt Microsoft-based agents across key functions, including sales, finance, support, operations, compliance, and more.

: Structured enablement paths designed to help MSPs and their customers adopt Microsoft-based agents across key functions, including sales, finance, support, operations, compliance, and more. The Pax8 Agent Marketplace (launching 2026): A full-stack marketplace experience for horizontal and vertical AI agents, bringing Copilot Studio and Azure AI Foundry to MSPs.

(launching 2026): A full-stack marketplace experience for horizontal and vertical AI agents, bringing Copilot Studio and Azure AI Foundry to MSPs. Transformation Academy: A curriculum of technical and business training programs to help partners build, price, and manage agentic services effectively.

“Small and medium-sized businesses are the backbone of the global economy, and their ability to adopt AI solutions will define the next wave of innovation,” said Allison West Hughes, CVP Global SMB at Microsoft. “We’re excited to see new platforms, such as Pax8’s initiative that further aims to empower SMB’s to achieve more.”

Availability

The first wave of Copilot Studio, MCP, and Entra Agent ID integrations with Pax8 will begin rolling out in the summer of 2025, with full commercial availability expected by fall 2025. The Managed Intelligence Toolkit will be released in phased previews starting in Q2 2026.

About Pax8

Pax8 is a technology marketplace of the future, linking partners, vendors and small-to-midsized businesses (SMBs) through AI-powered insights and comprehensive product support. With a global partner ecosystem of nearly 40,000 managed service providers, Pax8 empowers SMBs worldwide by providing software and services that unlock their growth potential and enhance their security. Committed to innovating cloud commerce at scale, Pax8 drives customer acquisition and solution consumption across its entire ecosystem.

