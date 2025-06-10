NZCCC Ngā Rau Hotu Supports Calls For Urgent Review Of Funeral Costs

NZCCC Ngā Rau Hotu (the New Zealand Cemeteries and Crematoria Collective) supports the recent media release from the Funeral Directors Association of New Zealand (FDANZ) regarding funeral affordability and the need for urgent legislative reform.

Acting Chair Daniel Chrisp says the conversation about funeral costs needs to address the real issues.

“Reducing paperwork for cremations won’t lower funeral prices. Many funeral homes already offer affordable direct cremation services from $3,000 or less. Families can also choose to arrange a cremation directly with a council-run crematorium, and many of our member councils are able to guide families through that process. Its important people know they have choices, though this can mean more to organise, like a casket and transport.”

NZCCC Ngā Rau Hotu echoes FDANZ’s call for the Work and Income funeral grant to be urgently reviewed and adjusted for inflation. “The grant hasn’t kept pace with rising costs. It needs a market review to ensure it actually supports those who need it most,” says Chrisp.

NZCCC encourages and supports revision of the current government subsidies available for families and agrees that “Fixing the paperwork” is not the answer to the problem. We support further development of transparency of Pricing and Service options amongst Funeral Providers and Councils so families can make an informed decisions in their time of grief.

The Collective also calls on the Government to prioritise a full review of the outdated Burial and Cremation Act 1964.

“Small tweaks won’t fix a system that was recommended for an overhaul years ago. It’s time to bring this legislation into modern times,” says Chrisp.

