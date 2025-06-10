Electrify Queenstown To Return In 2026

Electrify Queenstown 2025 - Skyline Queenstown / Supplied

Queenstown, New Zealand (10 June 2025) – Electrify Queenstown will return for a third year, following the huge success of the 2025 event which built strong momentum across the region.

Now a cornerstone event in Queenstown’s calendar, Electrify Queenstown will take place from 17 – 19 May 2026, bringing together industry leaders, innovators, politicians and policymakers to share practical, cost-effective ways for businesses and households to electrify.

Mat Woods, Chief Executive of Destination Queenstown and Lake Wānaka Tourism, says Electrify Queenstown is an event designed to turn ideas into action.

“The energy this year was incredible with hundreds of people turning up to explore new and emerging technologies and future-focused solutions that not only save you money, but are good for the environment too.” he said.

Attendees this year included local residents, visitors from around New Zealand, business owners, and change makers all eager to share the opportunities and challenges involved in a low-emissions future.

The event featured bold announcements including plans for a low-emissions urban cable car network in Queenstown, the debut of new electric marine propulsion technology on Lake Whakatipu, and the release of Rewiring Aotearoa’s policy manifesto.

Mike Casey, CEO of Rewiring Aotearoa, says there’s an exciting opportunity for New Zealand to lead the global energy transition, and events like Electrify Queenstown are helping educate kiwis about what’s possible.

“Aotearoa New Zealand is one of the few countries that has reached the electrification tipping point where it’s cheaper to electrify than use the fossil fuel alternative.

“Whether you’re in it for the cost savings, lowering emissions, or energy security, we all win by going electric.” Mike said.

Electrify Queenstown is proving to be a valuable platform for businesses and innovators to showcase energy-efficient solutions for homes and enterprises.

Sharon Fifield, CEO of Queenstown Business Chamber of Commerce, says it’s inspiring to see the momentum that’s been built since the inaugural one-day event in 2024.

“Businesses are seeing the economic value of electrification alongside the environmental benefits, and there’s genuine enthusiasm to get involved and make a difference.” Sharon said.

With strong interest from locals eager to lower their bills, become more energy efficient and resilient, organisers say Electrify Queenstown 2026 will again cater to everyone with even more opportunities for collaboration and innovation.

“Each year, more people are seeing what's possible through electrification and it's exciting to think about what 2026 will bring." Mat added.

Electrify Queenstown 2026 will take place at the Queenstown Events Centre, Sunday 17 May - Tuesday 19 May 2026.

The event supports Queenstown Lakes' destination management plan and the broader goal of regenerative tourism and a carbon-zero visitor economy by 2030.

For more information visit electrifyqueenstown.co.nz

