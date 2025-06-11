Petdirect Reveals New Zealand’s Fast-Growing Love Affair With Pet Tech

Auckland, NZ, 10 June 2025

Pet Tech (Photo/Supplied)

Petdirect reports surge in pet tech as owners seek smarter ways to stay connected with their pets

Golden retrievers might not know what an AI-powered smart feeder is, but their humans certainly do. Across Aotearoa, pet parents are embracing smart technology, from automated feeders with built-in cameras to interactive robot companions and GPS trackers, all designed to help them stay connected with their pets even when they are not at home.

“I recently tested the PETKIT Yumshare Smart Feeder with Camera so I could keep an eye on my dog and feed her when I’m not home,” says Taylor Jones, Head of Marketing & Customer at Petdirect. “What I didn’t expect was a total routine reset. Now my lunch breaks are spent flinging treats to my golden retriever from the office and giving a full commentary on her every move—like a baby monitor. I’m a new and admittedly anxious pet parent, and this thing has become my new obsession.”

It turns out, she’s not alone. Recent insights from the Petdirect Pet Census 2024 reveal the growing emotional and financial investment Kiwi pet parents are making:

66% celebrate their pet’s birthday, rising to 84% among Gen Z — a generation redefining modern pet parenting

84% of pet owners have specific concerns about their pet’s health, with 30% citing anxiety as a top issue

Over one-third of respondents (37%) spend more than $2,000 annually on their pets.

These figures highlight the increasing focus on personalised care, routine and emotional connection.

According to research by Fortune Business Insights, the global pet tech market is projected to surpass USD $3 billion (NZD $5.1 billion) by 2027, with demand soaring for smart feeders, GPS trackers to wellness-monitoring devices.

Petdirect has also observed a marked rise in customer interest across tech-enabled pet products, particularly in treat cams, interactive toys and smart feeders.

“We’ve seen more than 50% growth in the pet tech category over the past year, with smart water fountains and automatic feeders driving much of that demand,” says Dean Kippenberger, Head of Merchandise at Petdirect. “Feeders are giving pet parents more freedom in their day, whether they’re out running errands or working from the office. Features like built-in cameras and two-way audio help people stay connected and reassured that their pet is OK. Water fountains are also becoming a must-have, particularly for cat owners, as they encourage better hydration and support overall health.”

Popular pet tech trends include:

Robot companions like Enabot that let you check in on your pet and interact remotely

Smart feeders that dispense meals or treats on schedule or on demand, all via app

Pet cameras with HD video and two-way audio so you can monitor and talk to your pet from anywhere

GPS trackers and wearable devices designed to help you keep tabs on your pet’s location, activity and safety

Robot litter boxes that clean themselves — taking the mess (and the smell) out of pet ownership

As a proudly Kiwi-owned brand, Petdirect is leaning into this shift by curating a growing range of pet tech solutions that reflect how people want to care for their pets today.

About Petdirect

Petdirect is New Zealand’s leading online destination for dog and cat essentials. Proudly Kiwi-owned, we help pet parents give their furry family members the best, with quality products, trusted advice and a customer care team that speaks fluent pet. Visit petdirect.co.nz.

