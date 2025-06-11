Financial Advice New Zealand Appoints New Chair

The Board of Financial Advice New Zealand has appointed a new Chairperson following the announcement by Hon. Heather Roy, the Independent Board Chair, that she will be leaving the association on 1 July 2025 after more than 4.5 years in the role.

Mr Tiumalu Peter Fa’afiu, who has already served two years on the Board, has been appointed to the role of Independent Chair and continues to provide a consumer perspective to the Board.

“Leading the Board of Financial Advice New Zealand over the last four years, seeing it grow and flourish and more recently working to strengthen our Constitution, has been a privilege” said Ms Roy.

“It is now time for me to pass the baton to someone I know is going to take the association through its next phase.”

“Peter’s time on the board has given him the experience and understanding of the particular nuances of the financial advice sector to lead the board into a new era. I wish him, the board, and the professional association every success in the future.”

Mr Peter Fa’afiu said he is looking forward to leading the association and continuing to champion the role of financial advice in New Zealand.

“I want to thank Heather for her steady leadership and for her passion for financial advice. I look forward to continuing to work with the Board and support our CEO Nick Hakes and his team in executing our strategic plan and strengthen our position in the community as an adviser-driven, high-engagement professional body,” Mr Fa’afiu said.

“Now is a perfect time for building new pathways for Kiwis to obtain financial advice to help manage their financial wellbeing now and in the future.”

About Financial Advice New Zealand: Financial Advice New Zealand is the largest financial adviser-representative professional body for Financial Advisers and Financial Advice Providers (FAPs) in New Zealand. Our members provide trusted advice to consumers across financial planning and investments, mortgages and lending, and life, disability & health insurance, which ultimately helps Kiwis grow, manage, and protect their wealth.

Today, Financial Advice New Zealand is a vibrant, innovative association, where the underlying driver of policy is that great advice transforms lives. We promote the highest professional standards for financial advice, so more New Zealanders have the confidence to actively seek quality financial advice to improve their financial health, wealth, and well-being.

