Rhythm And Vines Announce Supergrans Tairāwhiti Trust As Official Charity Partner For 2025 And Beyond

Following the successful fundraising of over $40,000 for the Gisborne Mayoral Flood Relief across the past two years, Rhythm and Vines is proud to announce a new and enduring community partnership. Beginning in 2025, SuperGrans Tairāwhiti Trust will serve as the official charity partner of Rhythm and Vines, marking a significant step in the festival’s ongoing commitment to uplifting and supporting the Tairāwhiti region.

SuperGrans Tairāwhiti Trust (supergranstairawhiti.nz) plays a vital role in the community by enabling whānau with skills and knowledge to take greater control of their own lives. They do this by empowering whānau with practical life skills, mentoring and support, food security initiatives, and advocacy. The Trust works across generations to deliver essential services 1:1 or in workshops including cooking, food literacy, financial mentoring, gardening, creating healthy homes, sustainability and upcycling, employment preparation, parenting and more – all with the aim of improving food security, wellbeing and resilience throughout the region.

“We are impressed with the incredible work that SuperGrans does throughout the wider Tairāwhiti community,” says Kyle Bell, Head of Marketing at Rhythm and Vines. “Partnering with them feels like a natural next step in our mission to give back to the region that has given so much to our festival. Their focus on long-term, practical solutions to food and skills insecurity is something we are honoured to support.”

Fundraising initiatives include the COMP BY DONATION initiative, which transformed over 700 complimentary tickets into charitable donations. Additionally, the CLUB GISBORNE initiative will contribute $5 to the charity for every ticket sold via the platform, with up to 2,000 discounted tickets available for Gisborne locals. Locals can apply for discounted Club Gisborne tickets at rhythmandvines.co.nz/clubgisborne.

“We are deeply grateful to be partnering with Rhythm and Vines,” says Sarah Elliott, General Manager of SuperGrans Tairāwhiti Trust. “This support will help us expand our reach and continue making a meaningful difference in the lives of whānau across the region. We see this as more than just a partnership – it's a chance to uplift our community together.”

“This partnership with Rhythm and Vines is a powerful alignment of community and creativity. At SuperGrans, we believe in the potential of every whānau to thrive with the right support and the creativity coming out of the region in film, music, kapa haka, and technology is second-to-none.” adds Sam Witters, Director Kōawa Studios and Board Member, SuperGrans Tairāwhiti Trust.

This partnership builds on Rhythm and Vines’ strong legacy of local support. On top of the charity partnership, the festival continues to donate tickets to local schools and charity fundraisers, including Hospice Tairāwhiti and Eastland Trust Rescue Helicopter, raising over $15,000 annually in additional fundraising efforts.

