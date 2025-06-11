Canon Oceania Offers Kiwi Community Groups Share Of $20,000

Pictured (from L to R): previous winners Wingspan National Bird of Prey Centre and Supporters of Tiritiri Matangi Island. / Supplied

Canon Oceania is offering community groups and schools across Aotearoa the chance to win a share of $20,000 in its annual 2025 Grants program.

Community groups and schools undertake crucial work, from keeping communities fed, to mental health support, education, and broader advocacy. Being able to tell their stories is a way to draw attention to the important and inspiring work they do.

Over the last 19 years, Canon’s Oceania Grants program has helped more than 120 not-for-profits, community organisations and schools raise awareness of local issues, strengthen their impact, and make positive change.

To recognise the diversity of organisations doing outstanding work in their community, Canon Oceania awards Grants in four categories; Culture, Education, Environment and Community.

“Canon Oceania is proud to support the incredible work of grassroots organisations across New Zealand. Guided by our Kyosei philosophy of living and working together for the common good, our belief in the role communities play as the fabric of our society is deeply embedded in everything we do. Our Grants Program aims to empower these groups to achieve their goals and make a real difference in the lives of others. By providing access to technology and funding, we hope to help them amplify their impact and create positive change in our society," said Kotaro Fukushima, Managing Director for Canon Oceania.

Previous New Zealand Environmental Grant winner, Wingspan National Bird of Prey Centre, was awarded a Canon Grant for its dedication to restoring the population of the Karearea, the country’s most threatened bird of prey.

“The support from Canon has been wonderful. As a charitable trust, we have limited resources, so access to this awesome technology means we have been able to improve our understanding of our raptor species and help advocate for them and raise their profile here in Aotearoa,” says Shannon Campion. Communications Manager for Wingspan National Bird of Prey Centre.

Community-conservation group, Supporters of Tiritiri Matangi Island, was awarded the New Zealand Environmental Grant in 2024. Dr Ian Alexander, the organisation’s Chair says it has supported their advocacy and education work.

“The Grant provided a high-resolution Canon printer/scanner for our education and visitor centre, which is instrumental for our Growing Minds education programme. Further, the funding is also supporting the production of information boards on the island's renowned walking tracks. These boards enable visitors to learn of the rare native species now thriving in the sanctuary, and the importance of protecting these taonga (treasures) both on the island and in their own kainga (backyards).”

The 2025 Grants categories

The 2025 Grants will be awarded under the following categories:

1 x Community Grant – NZ$5,000 ($2,500 cash and $2,500 in Canon product)

Open to organisations with their community at the heart of what they do, ranging from not-for-profits to grassroots groups.

1 x Education Grant – NZ$5,000 ($2,500 cash and $2,500 in Canon product)

Open to schools and other educational centres or programs for children and adults alike.

1 x Environment Grant – NZ$5,000 ($2,500 cash and $2,500 in Canon product)

Open to not-for-profits and organisations dedicated to raising awareness of the protection of the environment or promoting sustainable practices.

1 x Cultural Grant – NZ$5,000 ($2,500 cash and $2,500 in Canon product)

Open to schools, community groups and organisations that support the indigenous culture of Aotearoa, New Zealand.

Submissions are open now via https://www.canon.co.nz/about-canon/community/grants.

