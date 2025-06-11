International Travel: April 2025

International travel covers the number and characteristics of overseas visitors and New Zealand resident travellers (short-term movements) entering or leaving New Zealand.

Key facts

Monthly arrivals – overseas visitors

Overseas visitor arrivals were 267,300 in April 2025, an increase of 42,200 from April 2024. The biggest changes were in arrivals from:

Australia (up 33,800)

United Kingdom (up 4,000)

United States (up 3,300)

Hong Kong (up 1,600)

Indonesia (down 1,100).

The increase in the number of overseas visitors from Australia in April 2025 compared with April 2024 was partly related to the timing of school holidays. Easter and school holidays’ impact has more information.

The total number of overseas visitor arrivals in April 2025 was 87 percent of the 307,400 in April 2019 (before the COVID-19 pandemic).

